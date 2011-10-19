Where Veterans Can Get Care

Once veterans are ready to receive care, they must then navigate a sea of provider options.

Photo by Sheri Swailes/Adobe Stock

Finding motivation to receive treatment is just the first step on a veteran’s journey to recovery.

Next, they must decide where to go.

It’s a decision that can be challenging to navigate. Factors such as veteran status, duty requirements, discharge condition, and military branch can affect whether veterans are eligible for coverage through VA or DoD. Some community-based programs are available to all veterans, regardless of their discharge status or ability to pay. And for those with employer-sponsored health insurance, even more options are thrown in the mix, including care from private providers that accept insurance.

But quality factors should play into the decision of which provider to choose, too; not all care is created equal. A RAND study found that the VA system exceeds the private sector on many mental health quality measures.

Mental health providers who work mostly in a VA setting are significantly more likely to be extensively trained to use evidence-based practices, which studies show leads to better results and recovery for patients.

However, providers—even those within VA—aren’t one-size-fits-all. The best place to receive high-quality care will vary from veteran to veteran.

Recommended policy action Increase capacity of highly trained providers. VA, HHS, and DoD should continue their investment in requiring delivery of evidence-based treatments. Private-sector mental health systems and payers should improve training for community providers to help them better serve veterans.