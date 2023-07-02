Chinese Arms Sales and Sanctions Monthly Snapshot

|
Russian Company Purchased Chinese-made Drones & Support Equipment for War in Ukraine
July 02, 2023 | Liberty Times Net
It is reported a Russian company purchased $10.3 million worth of DJI Mavic 3 drones and drone control & jamming equipment from China between December 2022 and April 2023. They were declared at customs as civilian equipment but "for use by Russian Armed Forces in special military operation in Ukraine."
Fighter Aircraft from Pakistan: Iraq Fifth Country to Initiate Deal For JF-17
July 09, 2023 | The News International
This article reports that Iraq has signed a contract with a Pakistani company to purchase an unspecified number of the Chinese-Pakistan joint produced JF-17 Block III fighter jets. Iraqi defense officials and Pakistan have been in negotiation for the sale of the jets for more than two years. Iraq is reportedly interested in using the JF-17 jets against adversary drones.
Chinese-funded Naval Base in Cambodia Undergoes Rapid Development and Expansion
July 11, 2023 | Radio Free Asia
This article discusses the development project at Ream naval base in Cambodia, which began two years ago with funding from China and has seen rapid and major development in the past six months. The port allegedly will be capable of accommodating any PLA Navy vessels including the Type 003 aircraft carrier. However, Cambodia has denied the claim that China will have exclusive military access to the base.
Chinese Training Program Skills Up Young Africans
July 26, 2023 | China Daily
This article discusses China’s collaboration with 300 students and instructors from nine African countries to participate in a training program aimed at helping them become qualified technicians. The event is called Africa Tech Challenge and included participants from Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Egypt, Zambia, Tanzania, Cote d'Ivoire, Gabon, and Zimbabwe. The program was sponsored by the China Education Association for International Exchange in collaboration with the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).
Nigerian Army Operating Chinese-Made Ziyan UAS Blowfish
July 19, 2023 | Military Africa
According to this report, the Nigerian Army has received a delivery of the Blowfish UAV from China. The lightweight intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) unmanned aerial vehicle reportedly has a range of 100km and endurance of up to 6 hours.
Chinese Defence Giant NORINCO Opens Regional Office in Dakar
July 25, 2023 | Africa Intelligence
According to this report, China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO) has opened a new office in Senegal. This is expected to support the expansion of its operations in West Africa.
China Pledges Military Support to ‘Troubled’ Zimbabwe; Looks to Further Boost Its Presence in Africa
July 31, 2023 | Eurasian Times
The Chinese defense attachè in Zimbabwe mentioned at the PLA anniversary celebrations that China stated that it was willing to support the Zimbabwe Defense Forces. This report notes that Russia's war in Ukraine has brought about uncertainty for its African defense customers and has created an opportunity for China to "push with its military investments, arms sales, and security cooperation agreements."