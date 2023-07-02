Chinese Arms Sales and Sanctions Monthly Snapshot

The Chinese Arms Sales Monthly Snapshot features open-source material on Chinese advanced conventional weapons sales. The RAND Corporation seeks credible open-source material but does not verify the content the open-source material on Chinese arms export sales to foreign government officials, non-governmental subject matter experts, and media outlets. Chinese arms exports are an important element of its growing military power and geopolitical influence.

RAND has used similar methods to examine Russia's use of arms sales and marketing to extert influence, as well as the often-malign activities of Private Military and Security Companies.

This activity is supported with funding from the U.S. Department of State.

