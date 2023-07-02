Chinese Arms Sales and Sanctions Monthly Snapshot

China's New Generation of UAV "Wing Loong-1E" Successfully Made Its First Flight! Performance Surpasses Similar Equipment in The United States | INF News This article reports that a new generation of Chinese-made Wing Loong unmanned aerial vehicles developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China successfully made its maiden flight. The new generation of "Wing Loong" UAV, named Wing Loong-1E, is an improved version of the Wing Loong-1D. The Wing Loong-1E has a lighter body weight and stronger body structure strength. It also has “multi-channel airborne photoelectric pods including white light, thermal imaging and laser ranging channels, synthetic aperture radar, and can also install various communication and reconnaissance equipment.” The wing of the Wing Loong-1E also has 4 external hardpoints, which can mount various types of air-to-surface missiles and airborne weapons and ammunition including small guided or guided bombs. Analysts have compared this drone to the equivalent of the American MQ-1C drone. PLAAF is Rapidly Expanding Its Fuel Tanker Fleet | Youtube Referencing a defense observation from Jane's, this news video reports that China has rapidly expanded its operational fleet of air refueling tankers, from only one in 2022 to eight in July 2023. This development will significantly increase the sustainability of China's air power projection. Recent footage released by PLA Air Force shows at least seven Y-20 tankers, the fuel tanker variant of Y-20 cargo jet, each with a unique serial number and one YY-28 prototype fuel tanker. China's Type 054B Frigate has Entered Mass Production | 163 News Chinese news outlets report the sighting of multiple Type 054B frigates, the latest variant of Type 054 and successor of Type 054A, under construction at Huangpu Wenchong shipyard in Guangzhou. The frigate is alleged to have 50% larger displacement than its predecessor, at 5,000 to 6,000 tons, and have much improved capabilities with systems include a rotating AESA radars, a 32-unit vertical launch system (VLS) module, and Z-20 helicopter for anti-submarine warfare activities. It is speculated that the number of Type 054B frigates could eventually reach 40. China Successfully Launched the First Methalox-fueled Orbital Launch Rocket | Xinhua News The Chinese private space launch service provider LandSpace successfully conducted a launch mission of its Zhuque-2 orbital rocket. This is the first ever successful launch of any rocket powered by liquid oxygen and liquid methane. China's Top Fighter Jet Maker is Merged with AVIC Subsidiary, to Become a Shareholding Public Company | Global Times This article highlights that Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co Ltd would purchase all the equities of Aviation Industry Corp of China Chengdu Aircraft Industrial Group Company (CAIG). CAIG is the primary producer of the J-20 jets. By tapping the capital market, industry analysts are saying that the Chinese domestic aerospace equipment sector is expected to experience rapid development. China's Fourth Type 075 Amphibious Assault Ship May Be Launched in 6 Months | Naval News This article highlights new imagery on Chinese social media showing the rapid progress of the construction of the 4th Type 075 landing helicopter dock at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai. The full assembly of the welldeck and vehicle loading is almost complete and the ship should be ready for launch in 5 to 6 months at the current pace.