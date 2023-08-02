Private Military and Security Companies Newsletter

"Anti-French uprising!": Will "Wagner" help the rebels from Gabon ("Антифранцузское восстание!": Поможет ли "Вагнер" мятежникам из Габона)

The article discusses the possible involvement of PMC Wagner in the military coup in Gabon. Although the presence of PMC Wagner in the country was not reported before, Russian military expert believes that the Gabonese military might seek help from the Wagner fighters.

Untangling Niger's Military Coup

The article, published by Indian-based think tank ORF, states that Russia and the Wagner Group are acting as guarantors of the security -related requirements of the new regime in Niger. The apathy of African states towards France may explain this preference for working with Russia. Russia and Wagner have both been operating in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea to replace France's preeminence in its former colonies. Wagner may continue to operate in Africa under the aegis of the Russian state following Prigozhin's death in a plane crash.

UK to Proscribe Wagner Group Within Weeks, Say Government Insiders

According to the report, the UK will soon proscribe the Wagner group as a terrorist organization. The report adds that the UK has already imposed sanctions on Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner group head, as well as other senior commanders of the mercenary group. The move is expected to place the Wagner group in the same category as al-Qaeda, Hizbollah, and ISIS under British law. While proscribing Wagner may drive its activities underground and strain the relationship of the UK with countries hosting the group, it will also make it possible to pursue legal action against Wagner group members in UK courts.

Private Military: We've No Business with Dukubo - Army

The Nigerian army has distanced itself from claims by ex-Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo that he owned a private military licensed by the Nigerian government. Dokubo claimed that he owns a private military that is licensed by the federal government of Nigeria and that he has been fighting along the Armed Forces of Nigeria in Nigerian states of Niger, Plateau, Abia, Imo, and some parts of Rivers.

Human Rights Abuses and Disinformation: Hallmarks of Wagner, Other Mercenary Groups in Africa

The Wagner Group enjoys supremacy in minerally rich and institutionally poor African states, such as Mali or the Central African Republic (CAR). The group has often provided paramilitary assistance, security services, and conducted disinformation campaigns for troubled regimes in exchange for diplomatic support and resource concessions. This hampers a robust democratic culture from taking shape in Africa, which could potentially put an end to violence and restore stability. The African Union (AU) and influential states, such as South Africa, should continue to call for the withdrawal of private mercenaries in Africa, and the AU Commission should accelerate the revision of the OAU Convention for the Elimination of Mercenarism in Africa.

Why the Wagner Group Won't Leave Africa

The piece, written in part by a former Wagner operative, notes that the Wagner Group is unlikely to leave Africa, despite the June mutiny, as the Russian state is constrained in its willingness and capacity to replace Wagner abroad. Furthermore, the Wagner Group reflects a global trend towards the privatization of warfare and is therefore, according to Graham Harrison, a "part of the repertoire of techniques of governance" African leaders use to manage constant instability.

Niger's Military Rulers Ask for Help from Russian Group Wagner

According to the report, the military junta in Niger has asked for assistance from the Wagner group as a result of the ultimatum given by ECOWAS for a return of government to the democratically elected leadership. ECOWAS had mentioned that a military intervention to restore democratic rule was on the table, prompting the request by Niger's junta. The coup leaders have reportedly made contact with Wagner in neighboring Mali.

Beijing's Guards: Why Chinese Private Security Companies Are on the Rise?

The report, published by UAE-based consulting firm, states that the Chinese embassy in the Central African Republic (CAR) utilized fighters from the Wagner Group to rescue twelve people working in the CAR's gold mines. This occurred after intelligence emerged about attacks that militants planned to attack Chinese-run mining sites located in the Ouaka region of CAR. China is also attempting to expand its use of indigenous private security companies as it expands its Belt and Road Initiative abroad.

Russia's Africa Summit - And a Future for Wagner

In Africa, Putin mainly has used two toolkits of policy: the standard instruments of diplomacy and commerce (notably in weapons), and the shadowy, corrupt, and often brutal operations of Prigozhin's Wagner and similar military or security firms. The 2023 Russia-Africa Summit highlights Russia's attempts to expand influence in Africa, and Prigozhin was able to meet with African leaders during the summit, including a chief aide to the president of the Central African Republic. However, where the first summit drew 43 heads of state from Africa's 54 countries, this year's summit only drew 17 heads of state, and leaders from several of Africa's most prominent countries, such as Kenya and Nigeria, stayed away from the conference.

Moving Out of the Shadows - Shifts in Wagner Group Operations Around the World

The report discusses the Wagner group and the growth in violent activities attributed to the group. The report claims that Wagner's "military capacity and operations vary significantly across different theatres." The report highlights activities of the group in the Central African Republic (CAR), Libya, Mali, Mozambique, Syria, and Ukraine. The report claims that Wagner was effective in traditional military engagements in CAR and Libya but was less effective against insurgents in Mali and Mozambique, and against "superior military capacity, as in Ukraine." The report also mentions that the tension between Wagner and the Russian defense ministry precedes the invasion of Ukraine and has "occasionally escalated into internecine fighting" between the two groups.