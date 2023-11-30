PMC Newsletter: Past Issues
This newsletter captures a selection of open source material on malign activities by Private Military Contractors (PMCs). The International Committee of the Red Cross defines PMCs as private businesses providing military and security services. These services include armed guarding, maintenance and operation of weapons systems, prisoner detention, and advice or training to local forces or security personnel. In the context of this newsletter, malign activities are those activities undertaken by a PMC which are illegal, destabilizing, or escalatory. The RAND Corporation gathers this open source material with the support of U.S. government foreign assistance funding.
Past Issues
- December 2023
- November 2023
- October 2023
- September 2023
- August 2023
- July 2023
- June 2023
- May 2023
- April 2023
- March 2023
- February 2023
- January 2023
- December 2022
- November 2022
- October 2022
- September 2022
- August 2022
- July 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- December 2021/January 2022
- November 2021
- October 2021
- August-September 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020