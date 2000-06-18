Where Russia Markets and Sells Advanced Conventional Weapons
Russia's arms exports are one of the few finished products it produces that are sold around the globe. Weapons sales are a means Russia uses to further relations with other countries, influence their political and military leaders, and further its broader foreign and defense policy goals. The maps below show the extent of its marketing, negotiating and sales of key weapons systems.
S-400 Air Defense System
The S-400 (Triumph) is a long-range surface to air missile system designed to engage both aerial and ballistic targets. The S-400 is a multi-platform complex (system of systems) which comprises a number of components. The system entered service in the Russian military in 2007 and has only been delivered to three countries (China, Turkey, Belarus), though Russia is marketing the system elsewhere.
Map last updated June 11, 2021
Sources for the S-400 Air Defense System
Belarus
China
Egypt
India
Iran
Iraq
Libya
Morocco
Pakistan
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Syria
Turkey
Vietnam
Yak-130 Light Fighter Jet
The Yak-130 is a subsonic two-seat advanced jet trainer and light fighter that first entered into service between 2009-2010. The aircraft is utilized as a training as well as light attack jet.
Map last updated June 11, 2021
Sources for the YAK-130 Light Fighter Jet
Algeria
Argentina
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bangladesh
Belarus
Bolivia
Brazil
Chile
Colombia
India
Iran
Kazakhstan
Laos
Malaysia
Mexico
Mongolia
Myanmar
Nicaragua
Nigeria
Pakistan
Paraguay
Peru
Syria
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Su-57 Fighter Jet
The Su-57 (export version: Su-57E) is a single-seat multirole, fifth generation fighter aircraft. The development of the aircraft began in 1998 and prototypes underwent recent flights in Syria, with production beginning in 2019.
Map last updated June 11, 2021
Sources for the Su-57 Fighter Jet
Algeria
Azerbaijan
China
India
Malaysia
Syria
Turkey
UAE
Pantsir Missile System
The Pantsir-S1 is a very short-range surface-to-air gun and missile system that has been in existence since 2000. The system is armed with two 30 mm 2A38M cannons and two six-round surface to air missile launchers.
Map last updated June 11, 2021
Sources for the Pantsir Missile System
Algeria
Iraq
Syria
Serbia
United Arab Emirates
Armenia
Libya
Iran
India
Equatorial Guinea
Pakistan
Qatar
Myanmar
Malaysia
Cameroon
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
Belarus
Bahrain
Peru
Mi-24 Helicopter
The Mi-24 Hind (export version: Mi-25, Mi-35) is a powerful and versatile attack helicopter first introduced into the Soviet armed forces in the 1970's. It is capable of assaulting armor with heavy weaponry while carrying up to eight personnel onboard. Since its inception, the Soviet Union/Russia has exported the platform to dozens of countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America and has continued to be used by many countries to this day.
Map last updated June 11, 2021
Sources for the Mi-24 Helicopter
Afghanistan
Algeria
Angola
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Chad
Croatia
Congo-Brazzaville
Democratic Republic of Congo
Cuba
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Djibouti
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Ethiopia
Ghana
Georgia
Hungary
India
Indonesia
Iraq
Ivory Coast
Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan
Libya
Mali
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
North Macedonia
Pakistan
Peru
Poland
Rwanda
Serbia
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
South Sudan
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Syria
Tajikistan
Turkmenistan
Uganda
Ukraine
Uzbekistan
Venezuela
Zimbabwe
Project Sponsors
These maps were created as part of a project to explore the ways in which Russia exerts its global influence which received U.S. government foreign assistance funding provided by the U.S. Department of State.