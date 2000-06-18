Where Russia Markets and Sells Advanced Conventional Weapons

Sources for the Mi-24 Helicopter

Afghanistan

Franz-Stefan Gady, "India Delivers 2 More Mi-24V Attack Helicopters to Afghanistan," The Diplomat, October 16, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://thediplomat.com/2019/10/india-delivers-2-more-mi-24v-attack-helicopters-to-afghanistan/

Algeria

"The Northern Flights," African Aerospace, March 25, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.africanaerospace.aero/the-northern-flights.html

"Des blesses dans le crash d'un hélicoptère de l'armée en Algérie (images) [Injured in Algerian Army Helicopter Crash (images)]," Sputnik France, May 2, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://fr.sputniknews.com/afrique/201905021040956309-algerie-crash-helicoptere/

Angola

"Angolan Air Force Revitalises Helicopter Force," African Aerospace, June 6, 2017. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.africanaerospace.aero/angolan-air-force-revitalises-helicopter-force.html

"Angola, Egypt Receiving Refurbished Russian Helicopters," DefenceWeb, September 28, 2016. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenceweb.co.za/aerospace/military-helicopters/angola-egypt-receiving-refurbished-russian-helicopters/

Armenia

David Cenciotti, "Videos Show Armenian Mi-24 Gunship Helicopter Hit and Shot Down with MANPADS by Azeri Forces," The Aviationist, November 13, 2014. As of April 27, 2021: https://theaviationist.com/2014/11/13/video-armenian-mi-24-shot-down/

"Azerbaijan Bans Flights over Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenian Mi-24 Shot Down," Army Technology, November 13, 2014. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.army-technology.com/news/newsazerbaijan-bans-flights-over-nagorno-karabakh-after-armenian-mi-24-shot-down-4439250/

Azerbaijan

Tyler Rogoway, "Azerbaijani Reporter Gets Way Too Close to Low Flying Hind Attack Helicopter," The Drive, July 1, 2018. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/21892/azerbaijani-reporter-gets-way-to-close-to-low-flying-hind-attack-helicopter

Belarus

Thomas Newdick, "Belarus Mi-24 Helicopter Gunship Used to Bring Down Balloons Carrying Pro-Opposition Flags," The Drive, August 24, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/35963/belarus-mi-24-helicopter-gunship-used-to-intercept-balloons-carrying-pro-opposition-flags

Dylan Malyasov, "Belarus' Mi-24 Helicopter Suspected of Violating Lithuania's Airspace," Defence Blog, August 24, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://defence-blog.com/news/belarus-mi-24-helicopter-suspected-of-violating-lithuanias-airspace.html

"Belarus to Buy Russian Armored Carriers, Mi-35M Helicopters and Air Defence Systems," Defense World, August 25, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenseworld.net/news/27713/Belarus_to_Buy_Russian_Armored_Carriers__Mi_35M_Helicopters_and_Air_Defence__Systems#.YIhT0pNKhgd

Brazil

"PICTURES: Brazilian Air Force Fields First Mi-35M Attack Helicopters," Flight Global, April 22, 2010. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.flightglobal.com/pictures-brazilian-air-force-fields-first-mi-35m-attack-helicopters/93092.articlez

"Brazil's Mi-35M/AH-2 Sabre Attack Helicopters," Defense Industry Daily, December 15, 2014. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenseindustrydaily.com/mi-35m-wins-brazilian-attack-helicopter-competition-05180/

Bulgaria

Alexander Mladenov, "Mi-24s Still Serving in Eastern Europe," Новый оборонный заказ стратегии [New Defense Order Strategy], No. 5(64), 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://dfnc.ru/en/journal/2020-5-64/mi-24s-still-serving-in-eastern-europe/

"Chapter Four: Europe," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 64-165. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707964?needAccess=true

Burkina Faso

"Chapter Nine: Sub-Saharan Africa," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 444-514. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707971?needAccess=true

"Mi-35 Transport-Combat Helicopters Delivered to Burkina Faso," DefenceTalk, December 9, 2005. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defencetalk.com/mi-35-transport-combat-helicopters-delivered-to-burkina-faso-4360/

"Burkina Faso Air Force (Force Aerienne de Burkina Faso)," GlobalSecurity.org, undated. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/africa/bf-af.htm

Burundi

"Chapter Nine: Sub-Saharan Africa," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 444-514. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707971?needAccess=true

"Burundi," DefenceWeb, February 13, 2013. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenceweb.co.za/security/african-militaries/burundi/

Cameroon

"Chapter Nine: Sub-Saharan Africa," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 444-514. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707971?needAccess=true

"Cameroon Receiving Mi-24s," DefenceWeb, February 19, 2016. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenceweb.co.za/aerospace/military-helicopters/cameroon-receiving-mi-24s/

Chad

"Two Men Built an Air Force from Scratch in Chad," War Is Boring, November 21, 2016. As of April 27, 2021: https://medium.com/war-is-boring/two-men-built-an-air-force-from-scratch-in-chad-afb3eac4d78

Croatia

"Croatia Air Force Aircraft Types," Aeroflight, July 12, 2006. As of April 27, 2021: http://www.aeroflight.co.uk/waf/croatia/af2/types/mil.htm

Congo-Brazzaville

"Chapter Nine: Sub-Saharan Africa," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 444-514. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707971?needAccess=true

Democratic Republic of Congo

"Two Mi-24s Crash in the DRC," DefenceWeb, January 30, 2017. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenceweb.co.za/aerospace/military-helicopters/two-mi-24s-crash-in-the-drc/

"Chapter Nine: Sub-Saharan Africa," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 444-514. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707971?needAccess=true

Cuba

"Chapter Eight: Latin America and the Caribbean," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 388-443. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707970?needAccess=true

Cyprus

Προέλαση – Proelasi, "Cyprus National Guard, Air Command Mil Mi 35," video, YouTube, November 12, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cK8L6FgZ-vQ

Czech Republic

Craig Hoyle, "Prague Weighs Mi-24 Replacement Options," Flight Global, May 7, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.flightglobal.com/helicopters/prague-weighs-mi-24-replacement-options/132580.article

Djibouti

Samuel Ramani, "‘Engaged Opportunism: Russia's Role in the Horn of Africa," Foreign Policy Research Institute, July 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.fpri.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/engaged-opportunism-russias-role-in-the-horn-of-africa.pdf

Egypt

Egypt Defence Review [@EgyptDefReview], "First glimpse of the Egyptian Air Force Mil Mi-24 helicopter gunships stationed in Borg El Arab. The air frames in Egyptian service were reportedly refurbished before delivery." Twitter post, March 4, 2018. As of April 27, 2021: https://twitter.com/egyptdefreview/status/970296302633406464?lang=en

Equatorial Guinea

"Equatorial Guinea Continues Air Force Expansion," African Aerospace, June 18, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.africanaerospace.aero/equatorial-guinea-continues-air-force-expansion.html

"Fuerza Aérea – Armed Forces of Equatorial Guinea (Fuerzas Armadas de Guinea Ecuatorial)," GlobalSecurity.org, undated. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/africa/gq-fage-aerea.htm

Ethiopia

"Ethiopia Admits Defection of Two Mi-35 Helicopters to Eritrea (VIDEO)," Tesfa News, December 22, 2014. As of April 27, 2021: https://tesfanews.net/ethiopia-acknowledges-defection-of-two-mi-35-attack-helicopters-to-eritrea/

Ghana

"Ghana's Air Force in a Class of Its Own," African Aerospace, May 8, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.africanaerospace.aero/ghana-s-air-force-in-a-class-of-its-own.html

Georgia

Tamir Eshel, "Georgia to Phase Out Mi-8, Mi-24 in Favor of Western Rotorcrafts," Defense Update, December 29, 2013. As of April 27, 2021: https://defense-update.com/20131229_georgian_helicopters.html

Hungary

Peter Dunai, "Reactivated Mi-24s Return to Hungary," AINonline, September 18, 2018. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/defense/2018-09-18/reactivated-mi-24s-return-hungary

India

"Helicopter," Indian Air Force, April 26, 2021. As of April 27, 2021: https://indianairforce.nic.in/content/helicopter

Indonesia

"World Defense & Security News – Indonesia," Air Recognition, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://airrecognition.com/index.php/archive-world-worldwide-news-air-force-aviation-aerospace-air-military-defence-industry/global-defense-security-news/global-news-2017/august/3703-indonesia-receives-overhauled-mi-35p-combat-helicopters.html

"Indonesia Is Building a Massive New Air Force," 21st Century Asian Arms Race, June 14, 2018. As of April 27, 2021: https://21stcenturyasianarmsrace.com/2018/06/14/indonesia-is-building-a-massive-new-air-force/

Iraq

Ruptly, "Iraq: Iraqi Air Force Show Off Their Arsenal in Baghdad," video, YouTube, September 14, 2014. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbpYn9BZp6I

Ivory Coast

"Another Ivorian Mi-24 Crashes," DefenceWeb, March 23, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenceweb.co.za/aerospace/military-helicopters/another-ivorian-mi-24-crashes/

Guy Martin, "Ivory Coast Getting Replacement Mi-24s after Two Crashes," DefenceWeb, September 23, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenceweb.co.za/aerospace/military-helicopters/ivory-coast-getting-replacement-mi-24s-after-two-crashes/

Kazakhstan

Colton Jones, "Kazakhstan Receives New Batch of Mi-35M Attack Helicopters," Defence Blog, June 24, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://defence-blog.com/news/kazakhstan-receives-new-batch-of-mi-35m-attack-helicopters.html

Kyrgyzstan

"Tour Marks Milestone in Kyrgyzstan," U.S. Air Force, undated. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.af.mil/News/Photos/igphoto/2000562538/

"Chapter Five: Russia and Eurasia," Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 166-219. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707966?needAccess=true

Libya

Jeff Schogol, "Russian Mercenaries Are Now Flying Combat Missions over Libya," Task & Purpose, September 11, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://taskandpurpose.com/news/russian-mercenaries-flying-combat-missions-libya/

"Chapter Seven: Middle East and North Africa," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 324-387. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707968?needAccess=true

"Libyan Mi-35 Apparently Shot Down," DefenceWeb, April 14, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenceweb.co.za/aerospace/military-helicopters/libyan-mi-35-apparently-shot-down/

Mali

"Malian Mi-35 Spotted ahead of Delivery," DefenceWeb, June 10, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenceweb.co.za/aerospace/military-helicopters/malian-mi-35-spotted-ahead-of-delivery/

Mozambique

"Macomia Counts Cost of Fighting as Refugees Head to Pemba," Zitamar News, June 5, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://zitamar.com/macomia-counts-cost-of-fighting-refugees-head-pemba/

Myanmar

"Russian Helicopters Repairs Myanmar's Mi-24P Attack Helicopters," Defense World, October 14, 2017. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenseworld.net/news/20962/Russian_Helicopters_Repairs_Myanmar___s_Mi_24P_Attack_Helicopters#.YIhnPpNKhgc

"Russian Helicopters Repairs Mi-24P Helicopter for Myanmar Air Force," TASS, October 13, 2017. As of April 27, 2021: https://tass.com/defense/970640

"Myanmar Air Force Received the First Modernized Mi-35P Helicopter," Defense Studies, October 7, 2017. As of April 27, 2021: http://defense-studies.blogspot.com/2017/10/myanmar-air-force-received-first.html

Namibia

"Growing Force Hits New Heights," African Aerospace, November 16, 2015. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.africanaerospace.aero/growing-force-hits-new-heights.html

"Chapter Nine: Sub-Saharan Africa," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 444-514. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707971?needAccess=true

Niger

Guy Martin, "Niger Air Force Gets New Helicopter Hangar," DefenceWeb, October 22, 2013. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenceweb.co.za/aerospace/aerospace-aerospace/niger-air-force-gets-new-helicopter-hangar/

"Chapter Nine: Sub-Saharan Africa," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 444-514. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707971?needAccess=true

"Russia and Niger Have Signed a Contract for the Delivery of 12 Mi-35 Attack Helicopters," Russian Aviation, October 23, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.ruaviation.com/news/2019/10/23/14281/?h

Nigeria

"Russia, Nigeria Sign Deal for Delivery of 12 Mi-35 Attack Helicopters," Defense-Aerospace.com, October 23, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defense-aerospace.com/articles-view/release/3/206913/russia%2C-nigeria-sign-deal-for-12-mi_35-attack-helicopters.html

North Korea

Dave Majumdar, "North Korea's Air Force: A Threat or a Total Joke?" The National Interest, September 6, 2018. As of April 27, 2021: https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/north-koreas-air-force-threat-or-total-joke-30642

Kim Min-Seok, "The State of the North Korean Military," Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, March 18, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://carnegieendowment.org/2020/03/18/state-of-north-korean-military-pub-81232

North Macedonia

"Exercise with Mi-8/17 and Mi-24 Helicopters of the Air Force Brigade," Army of the Republic of North Macedonia, June 25, 2015. As of April 27, 2021: http://www.arm.mil.mk/operations-command/realizacija-na-vezhbovni-aktivnosti-so-helikopterite-mi-817-i-mi-24-od-vozduhoplovnata-brigada/?lang=en

Pakistan

Usman Ansari, "Pakistan Finalizes Hind Deal with Russia," Defense News, August 21, 2015. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defensenews.com/air/2015/08/21/pakistan-finalizes-hind-deal-with-russia/

Franz-Stefan Gady, "Pakistan Begins Receiving Advanced Attack Helicopters from Russia," The Diplomat, April 12, 2018. As of April 27, 2021: https://thediplomat.com/2018/04/pakistan-begins-receiving-advanced-attack-helicopters-from-russia/

Peru

"Peruvian Air Force Receives Modernised Mil Mi-25 Hind D Attack Helicopters," DefenseWorld.net, October 22, 2012. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenseworld.net/news/7751/Peruvian-Air-Force-Receives-Modernised-Mil-Mi-25-Hind-D-Attack-Helicopters#.YIhtMZNKhgc

"Air Forces of Peru Have Received the First Two Russian Mi-35 Helicopters," Russian Aviation, April 6, 2011. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.ruaviation.com/news/2011/4/6/238/

"Peru Signs Mi-35 Maintenance Contract," HeliHub, August 16, 2016. As of April 27, 2021: https://helihub.com/2016/08/16/peru-signs-mi-35-maintenance-contract/

"Mil Mi-24 Hind in Fuerza Aerea del Peru," Helis.com, undated. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.helis.com/database/modelorg/1023/

Poland

Jakub Palowski, "Polish Military to Modernize Its Mi-24 Fleet," Defence24.com, January 25, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defence24.com/polish-military-to-modernize-its-mi-24-fleet

Bartosz Glowacki, "Polish Mi-24 Modernisation Offer Details Emerge," Flight Global, September 10, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.flightglobal.com/helicopters/polish-mi-24-modernisation-offer-details-emerge/134263.article

"PCO SA Poland, RAFAEL Sign MOU on Electro-Optical System for Mi-24 Helicopter," DefenseWorld, April 22, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenseworld.net/news/26810/PCO_SA_Poland__RAFAEL__Sign_MOU_on_Electro_optical_System_for_Mi_24_Helicopter#.YIhv_JNKhgd

Rwanda

"Rwandan Caravan Contract Moving Forward," DefenceWeb, August 19, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenceweb.co.za/aerospace/aerospace-aerospace/rwandan-caravan-contract-moving-forward/

"Chapter Nine: Sub-Saharan Africa," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 444-514. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707971?needAccess=true

Alex Muhumuza, "Prominent Museveni Regime Misinformation Site Goes Berserk on Bugesera Deal," Virunga Post, December 13, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://virungapost.com/prominent-museveni-regime-misinformation-site-goes-berserk-on-bugesera-deal-2/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=e73057e8e9ad92e8c367c06ddf73695ed4ed573a-1619554857-0-ATAyS2exPtGlOWk8Q01D6-rtH6bVmdv_aT5yyM96KrxBaa2t82EPIBIRLeZntKIaLqYTNDhGt7uXMFfKgs2DBO7nw_M7NhRrj_S6uJCAbd-TeGVFaWM_gnXJzi4EnJBFllWXABSluOtBDmAsJ7UdU6HXNKKU9aMlQpE7svOUJmXEUhjk63nUDi0BymR5pUGZgUxoQeN9-_P5D7nxvd7MaeOJJknSiE08UD7u_9NNeYCDqNoDAk2co3h-fscgsXGjdyyE6HM-l7w1jvMhR8kgOFiJ8IEEAJSx7gEGgiXOepjLzqMrt7Ue2r9ynoO_Yrsp94SHFvNmUnxnERBMyb0LL6kzTqOqM42plgvcZ5j128qN4g298N6mqtXPEUcMkUubC3BzU5sIWW3zAFhaWlMaR_3yMx0sqoDNY9KUzfWCDLN49hOTgxe6CLNavHmlcpuGmydchHg8hUswSVHogsOjs9akniftWmiqGggjUvVLFom7Go92lcBeAlpaF0XM3UKoLQgH4V8MsPYJwvBWSP6WLqeMZCTWyIyrL6o1We5r4lkJInQlgxZWRc-D2MHzTwSoWA

Serbia

Jacek Domański, "Serbia Officially Introduced Its New Helicopter Fleet," Afterburner, December 20, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: http://afterburner.com.pl/serbia-officially-introduced-its-new-helicopter-fleet/

"Training on Combat Helicopters Mi-35," Serbian Air Force, January 26, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: http://www.vs.rs/en/news/B2617810404011EABDBF0050568F5424/training-on-combat-helicopters-mi-35

"Serbia to Get Russian-Made Mi-35 and Mi-17 Military Transport Helicopters in Early 2020," TASS, August 19, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://tass.com/world/1074014

Senegal

"Senegalese Air Force Helicopter Pilots to Train Using Thales Solution," Thales Aerospace Blog, April 26, 2018. As of April 27, 2021: https://onboard.thalesgroup.com/senegalese-air-force-helicopter-pilots-train-using-thales-solution/

Bartosz Glowacki, "PICTURES: Senegal Takes More Overhauled Mi-24s," Flight Global, December 5, 2017. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.flightglobal.com/helicopters/pictures-senegal-takes-more-overhauled-mi-24s/126375.article

Sierra Leone

Anton la Guardia, "Airborne Adventurer Keeps Freetown Free," The Telegraph, June 18, 2000. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/africaandindianocean/sierraleone/1343727/Airborne-adventurer-keeps-Freetown-free.html

"The Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF)," Ministry of Defence, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: http://www.mod.gov.sl/rslaf-airwing.html

Slovakia

"Obrana [Defense]," Mesačník Ministerstva Obrany Slovenskej Republiky [Monthly of the Ministry of Defense of the Slovak Republic], No. 9, September 2011. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.mod.gov.sk/data/files/2596.pdf

"BAE Systems to Perform Mi-24 Updates," Flight Global, March 1, 2004. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.flightglobal.com/bae-systems-to-perform-mi-24-updates/53173.article

South Sudan

"Procured in Russia Mi-24 Helicopters Were Secretly Supplied to South Sudan by Uganda," BlogActiv.eu, undated. As of April 27, 2021: https://postinformation.blogactiv.eu/2017/09/27/procured-in-russia-mi-24-helicopters-were-secretly-supplied-to-south-sudan-by-uganda/

"South Sudan" Evidence of Violations and Illicit Concealment of Arms Must Spur UN to Renew Arms Embargo," Amnesty International, April 30, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2020/04/south-sudan-evidence-of-violations-and-illicit-concealment-of-arms-must-spur-un-to-renew-arms-embargo/

Colum Lynch, "U.N. Panel Calls for Sanctions on South Sudan's Warring Leaders," Foreign Policy, January 25, 2016. As of April 27, 2021: https://foreignpolicy.com/2016/01/25/u-n-panel-calls-for-sanctions-on-south-sudans-warring-leaders/

Sri Lanka

"No 9 Squadron at Hingurakgoda Ground Runs an Mi-24 Helicopter after 3 Years," Sri Lanka Air Force, December 19, 2018. As of April 27, 2021: http://www.airforce.lk/news.php?news=3910

"SLAF Mi-24 in Action," Sri Lanka Air Force, undated. As of April 27, 2021: https://web.archive.org/web/20200109221224/http://airforce.lk/video.php?video=12

Sudan

Dylan Malyasov, "Mi-35P Helicopter of Sudanese Air Force Spotted in Russia," Defence Blog, July 13, 2016. As of April 27, 2021: https://defence-blog.com/news/mi-35p-helicopter-of-sudanese-air-force-spotted-in-russia.html

"Sudan: Arms Continuing to Fuel Serious Human Rights Violations in Darfur," Amnesty International, AFR54/019/2007, 2007. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.amnesty.org/download/Documents/60000/afr540192007en.pdf

"Russia to Supply Helicopters to Sudan Worth 200 Mil Dollars," Rostec, August 19, 2013. As of April 27, 2021: https://rostec.ru/en/news/2705/

Syria

"Aircraft of the Syrian Air Force: From Russia, with Weaponry," Air Force Technology, June 25, 2012. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.airforce-technology.com/features/featurerussia-with-weaponry-syrias-air-force/

Boyko Nikolov, "Turkish Troops or Terrorists Shot Down Mi-24 Helicopters in Northern Syria," Bulgarianmilitary.com, February 11, 2020. As of April 27, 2021: https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2020/02/11/turkish-troops-or-terrorists-shot-down-mi-24-helicopter-in-northern-syria/

Tajikistan

Joseph Trevithick, "Russia Denies Flying Mystery Air Strike on Afghan Borders, Claims Black Choppers Still Aiding ISIS," The Drive, August 27, 2018. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/23184/russia-denies-flying-mystery-air-strike-on-afghan-border-claims-black-choppers-still-aiding-isis

"Russian Mi-24 Gunships Eliminate Notional Terrorists in Tajikistan Mountains during Drills," TASS, September 25, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://tass.com/defense/1079799

Turkmenistan

"Chapter Five: Russia and Eurasia," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 166-219. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707966?needAccess=true

"Turkmenistan Armed Forces," Scramble Dutch Aviation Society, undated. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.scramble.nl/planning/orbats/turkmenistan

"Isolationist Turkmenistan Is Rearming Too," 21st Century Asian Arms Race, March 27, 2016. As of April 27, 2021: https://21stcenturyasianarmsrace.com/2016/03/27/isolationist-turkmenistan-is-rearming-too/

Uganda

"Chapter Nine: Sub-Saharan Africa," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 444-514. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707971?needAccess=true

Charles Okwir, "Uganda: What Could Have Caused Uganda's Helicopter Crashes?" allAfrica, September 28, 2012. As of April 27, 2021: https://allafrica.com/stories/201209280962.html

Ukraine

"Ukrainian Peacekeepers Have Conducted an Aerial Strike with Mi-24 Weapons against Illegal Armed Groups in the DRC," Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, November 13, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.mil.gov.ua/en/news/2019/11/13/ukrainian-peacekeepers-have-conducted-an-aerial-strike-with-mi-24-weapons-against-illegal-armed-groups-in-the-drc/

Uzbekistan

Scramble Magazine, "Uzbekistan to buy Mi-35M attack helicopters from Russia," Facebook post, April 4, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.facebook.com/Scramblemagazine/posts/uzbekistan-to-buy-ten-mi-35m-attack-helicopters-from-russiathe-podrobno-the-uzbe/2724529987573518/

"Chapter Five: Russia and Eurasia," The Military Balance, Vol. 120, No. 1, 2020, pp. 166-219. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/04597222.2020.1707966?needAccess=true

"Russia Signs Contract with Uzbekistan to Deliver 10 Mi-35 Helicopters," DefenseWorld.net, March 29, 2018. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenseworld.net/news/22245/Russia_Signs_Contract_with_Uzbekistan_to_Deliver_10_Mi_35_Helicopters#.YIiHZJNKhTZ

"Russia Inks Contract with Uzbekistan to Deliver More than 10 Mi-35 Helicopters," TASS, March 29, 2018. As of April 27, 2021: https://tass.com/defense/996636

Venezuela

Joseph Trevithick, "Russian Transport Aircraft Deliver Men and Materiel to Venezuela Direct from Syria," The Drive, March 25, 2019. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/27143/russian-transport-aircraft-deliver-men-and-materiel-to-venezuela-direct-from-syria

"El Ejército Bolivariano reactiva su flota de helicópteros de combate Mil Mi-35 [The Bolivarian Army Reactivates Its Fleet of Combat Helicopters]," defensa.com, October 2, 2017. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defensa.com/venezuela/ejercito-bolivariano-reactiva-flota-helicopteros-combate-mil-35

Zimbabwe

"Zimbabwe Delegation Visits Russia's Ulan-Ude Aviation Factory," DefenceWeb, March 29, 2018. As of April 27, 2021: https://www.defenceweb.co.za/aerospace/military-helicopters/zimbabwe-delegation-visits-russias-ulan-ude-aviation-factory/