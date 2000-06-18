Where Russia Markets and Sells Advanced Conventional Weapons

Russia's arms exports are one of the few finished products it produces that are sold around the globe. Weapons sales are a means Russia uses to further relations with other countries, influence their political and military leaders, and further its broader foreign and defense policy goals. The maps below show the extent of its marketing, negotiating and sales of key weapons systems.

S-400 Air Defense System

The S-400 (Triumph) is a long-range surface to air missile system designed to engage both aerial and ballistic targets. The S-400 is a multi-platform complex (system of systems) which comprises a number of components. The system entered service in the Russian military in 2007 and has only been delivered to three countries (China, Turkey, Belarus), though Russia is marketing the system elsewhere.

