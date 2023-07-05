Russian Arms Sales and Sanctions Monthly Snapshot

|
Armenia Started Buying Weapons from India Instead of Russia (Армения начала закупки оружия у Индии вместо России)
July 29, 2023 | Moscow Times
India has begun delivering weapons and ammunition to Armenia, transporting them through Iran. In 2023, Armenia increased its defense budget by 46 percent. India is trying to replace Russia as the largest arms supplier to Armenia. In May 2023, Armenia complained that Russia repeatedly violated arms export contracts. Like India, Armenia did not receive S-400 systems from Russia.
Putin Gifted a Mi-38 Helicopter to the President of Zimbabwe (Путин подарил президенту Зимбабве вертолет Ми-38)
July 27, 2023 | Kommersant
The article discusses the tweet by the Ministry of Information of Zimbabwe, which said that Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted a Mi-38 helicopter to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov corrected the statement that the helicopter was supposedly donated last year.
Russia Received Ammunition Manufactured by Myanmar
July 26, 2023 | Militarnyi
According to the report, the Russian military has been sighted using ammunition manufactured by Myanmar. The report adds that the markings on the ammunition had been removed but it was still possible to identify the provenance of the ammunition based on the "shape of the fins, residual markings and fuses." The report also references earlier reports about Russia's repurchase of its arms from India and Myanmar.
Rosoboronexport Said the Contracts with African Countries worth $10 Billion Were Signed Over the Past 4 Years ("Рособоронэкспорт" сообщил о подписании со странами Африки контрактов на $10 млрд за последние 4 года)
July 25, 2023 | Interfax
According to the Rosoboronexport CEO Aleksandr Mikheev, since 2019, the company has signed over 150 arms transfer contracts worth over $10 billion with African countries.
How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine is Reshaping Middle East Arms Market: Analysis
July 19, 2023 | Al Arabiya News
According to the report, Russia's defense equipment customers, particularly those in the Middle East, are diversifying their arms sources and investing in their defense manufacturing capabilities. A reduction in Russian supply of defense equipment is said to be driving this trend. Battlefield losses, sanctions, and "the reputational damage suffered by Russian platforms" have been identified as factors that will undermine Russia's status as a "top global arms exporter" in the coming years. The report identifies Israel and Turkey as regional defense equipment manufacturers that can reduce Russia's market share within the region.
Benin’s Plans to Buy Russian Mi-171 Helicopters Delayed by Ukraine War
July 05, 2023 | Military Africa
According to the report, Russia's war in Ukraine has prevented it from supplying Mi-171 helicopters to Benin. Benin needs the helicopter to boost its air capabilities and to fight against armed groups in its territory. Russian helicopters has reportedly been unable to secure the necessary export licenses. In addition, it has not been able to secure needed components from Western suppliers. The report adds that Russia's "“Special Military Operations” in Ukraine will cause African countries to look elsewhere for military platforms and spare parts.