Russian Arms Sales and Sanctions Monthly Snapshot

Russia to Allow Use of Digital Ruble from August | The Tokenist The report claims that the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia has accelerated the development of the digital ruble. Legislation has now been passed by both Russia's State Duma and its Federation Council allowing for a digital ruble. Russia will reportedly start testing a digital ruble on August 1. The report mentions that "digital currencies could provide alternatives to Western-controlled payment mechanisms and help countries bypass sanctions." However, it also notes that the digital ruble will only help Russia evade Western sanctions if Russia's trading partners are willing to accept the digital ruble without requiring its conversion into dollars. China Secretly Sends Enough Gear to Russia to Equip an Army | Politico The report claims that Russian buyers have purchased "hundreds of thousands of bulletproof vests and helmets" from China. These items are non-lethal but are said to be helping Russia continue its war with Ukraine. The quantity of protective gear that Russia has purchased from China is said to be enough to equip an army. The report adds that dual-use technology provides a loophole in the Western sanctions imposed against Russia. Russia is also said to have imported over $100 million worth of drones which can be used in combat. Russia is also said to have imported millions of dollars worth of thermal optics from China. The report mentions some Chinese and Russian companies that are involved in these trades. Maldives: Small Island Nation With Big Role Shipping Chips to Russia | Nikkei Asia The report claims that the Maldives sent $53.6 million worth of U.S.-made semiconductors to Russia in the year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This figure was obtained from the Russian customs data. The report adds that after China, the Maldives is the most important source of semiconductor imports for Russia. The report suggests that the semiconductors are sent to Russia as "transshipments," rather than "re-exports." The Maldives does not keep records of transshipments and only recorded $10 worth of semiconductor re-exports to Russia during the time period. Mykines Corp, headquartered in London, and Pixed Devices, based in Hong Kong, are some of the companies leading the export of these semiconductors to Russia. Rostec Says There Is a Possibility of Producing Military Weapons and Various Monitoring Systems on the Territory of Other Countries ("Ростех" заявил о возможности производить на территории других стран боевое оружие и различные системы мониторинга) | Military Review Rostec says that its subsidiary companies are building industrial partnerships with countries in Africa that might lead to the production of military systems on the territory of these countries. African nations are seeking long-term solutions to guarantee their stability, and it might help them. Russia’s War Could Reshape the Global Arms Market in Favor of China | Defense News The report, authored by RAND researcher Weilong Kong, claims that Russia's war in Ukraine may adversely impact its defense industrial base, creating opportunities for China. The report notes that sanctions and battlefield attrition of military equipment could cause Russia to prioritize its own military needs at the expense of its customers' needs. Russia has now missed delivery and maintenance deadlines for some of its contracts. In addition, Russia is said to be buying back its exports for its use in Ukraine. The report adds that Russia's arms exports were already declining before its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.