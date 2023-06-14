Ryan Bauer

M.A. in security studies, Georgetown University; B.A. in political science, CSU Poly (Pomona)

Ryan Bauer is a senior defense analyst at the RAND Corporation. His research examines information warfare and information operations, disinformation and messaging, Russian security issues, and emergency preparedness. Previously, Bauer worked as an analyst at CNA, where he conducted research for a number of projects relating to homeland security and emergency preparedness. Bauer holds a master's degree in Security Studies from Georgetown University's Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service and bachelor's degree in Political Science from Cal Poly Pomona.

Ryan Bauer, Erik Mueller, "Russian Private Military Companies Thriving Due to War with Ukraine," The Moscow Times, 2023

Ryan Bauer, "How Russia’s War in Ukraine Has Impacted its Christian Image," The Moscow Times, 2022

Parachini, John V., Ryan Bauer, and Peter A. Wilson, Impact of the U.S. and Allied Sanction Regimes on Russian Arms Sales, RAND Corporation (RR-A1341-1), 2021

Joshua Tallis, Ryan Bauer, Lauren Frey, "ISIL’S Battlefield Tactics and the Implications for Homeland Security and Preparedness," Journal of Terrorism Research, 8(3), 2017

Marcellino, William, Christopher Paul, Elizabeth L. Petrun Sayers, Michael Schwille, Ryan Bauer, Jason R. Vick, and Walter F. Landgraf III, Developing, Disseminating, and Assessing Command Narrative: Anchoring Command Efforts on a Coherent Story, RAND Corporation (RR-A353-1), 2021

    Civilian Military Workforce

    Ukraine Is a Breeding Ground for Russian PMCs

    Moscow's desire for additional fighters in Ukraine has created a breeding ground for Russian private military company (PMC) development. This explosion of what are essentially private armies is not only shaping the battlefield in Ukraine; it could have devastating impacts long after this conflict ends.

    Jun 14, 2023

    The Moscow Times

    Russia

    How Russia's War in Ukraine Has Impacted Its Christian Image

    Over the past decade, the Russian government has taken pains to present itself as a bastion of Christianity and traditional values. Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, however, there have been noticeable cracks in the receptivity to this messaging strategy.

    Nov 16, 2022

    The Moscow Times

    Africa

    What Does Africa Need Most Now: Russian Arms Sales or Good Vaccines?

    Why is Russia's main export to Africa advanced conventional weapons at a time when other needs are so great? African leaders might think twice about aggressive Russian arms pitches and engagement of mercenaries, and prioritize measures to stem the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage economic growth.

    Nov 17, 2021

    RealClearWorld

    Russia

    Sanctions Targeting Russia's Defense Sector: Will They Influence Its Behavior?

    In response to recent Russian cyber espionage, interference in U.S. elections, and the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, President Biden announced a new round of sanctions and expulsions of Russian officials. But will these sanctions hurt Russia's defense industry enough to curb the Kremlin's behavior?

    May 20, 2021

    RealClearDefense

    Fighter Aircraft

    Russia's Su-57 Heavy Fighter Bomber: Is It Really a Fifth-Generation Aircraft?

    Russia's Su-57 aircraft has been in development since 2002 and is considered a key part of Russia's arms export industry as a fifth-generation fighter. Despite continued Russian efforts to sell the aircraft, it is unlikely that a fully developed and full production–ready Su-57 will be available for sale before the late 2020s.

    Aug 17, 2020

    The RAND Blog

Publications