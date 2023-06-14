Ryan Bauer is a senior defense analyst at the RAND Corporation. His research examines information warfare and information operations, disinformation and messaging, Russian security issues, and emergency preparedness. Previously, Bauer worked as an analyst at CNA, where he conducted research for a number of projects relating to homeland security and emergency preparedness. Bauer holds a master's degree in Security Studies from Georgetown University's Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service and bachelor's degree in Political Science from Cal Poly Pomona.
Selected Publications
Ryan Bauer, Erik Mueller, "Russian Private Military Companies Thriving Due to War with Ukraine," The Moscow Times, 2023
Ryan Bauer, "How Russia’s War in Ukraine Has Impacted its Christian Image," The Moscow Times, 2022
Parachini, John V., Ryan Bauer, and Peter A. Wilson, Impact of the U.S. and Allied Sanction Regimes on Russian Arms Sales, RAND Corporation (RR-A1341-1), 2021
Joshua Tallis, Ryan Bauer, Lauren Frey, "ISIL’S Battlefield Tactics and the Implications for Homeland Security and Preparedness," Journal of Terrorism Research, 8(3), 2017
Marcellino, William, Christopher Paul, Elizabeth L. Petrun Sayers, Michael Schwille, Ryan Bauer, Jason R. Vick, and Walter F. Landgraf III, Developing, Disseminating, and Assessing Command Narrative: Anchoring Command Efforts on a Coherent Story, RAND Corporation (RR-A353-1), 2021