Subscribe to the Private Military Contractors Newsletter

This monthly newsletter captures a selection of open source material on malign activities by Private Military Contractors (PMCs). The International Committee of the Red Cross defines PMCs as private businesses providing military and security services. These services include armed guarding, maintenance and operation of weapons systems, prisoner detention, and advice or training to local forces or security personnel. In the context of this newsletter, malign activities are those activities undertaken by a PMC which are illegal, destabilizing, or escalatory. The RAND Corporation gathers this open source material with the support of U.S. government foreign assistance funding.

