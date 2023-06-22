Chinese Arms Sales Monthly Snapshot: Past Issues
The Chinese Arms Sales Monthly Snapshot features open-source material on Chinese advanced conventional weapons sales. The RAND Corporation seeks credible open-source material but does not verify the content the open-source material on Chinese arms export sales to foreign government officials, non-governmental subject matter experts, and media outlets. Chinese arms exports are an important element of its growing military power and geopolitical influence. This activity is supported with funding from the U.S. Department of State.
Past Issues
- August 2023
- July 2023
- June 2023
- May 2023
- April 2023
- March 2023
- February 2023
- January 2023
- December 2022
- November 2022
- October 2022
- September 2022
- August 2022
- July 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
