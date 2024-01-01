Planning and Training for Post-Attack Actions

In our analysis, we found that there is a need to prepare and train for the aftermath of a mass attack, which can be overlooked when the focus is on immediate response. The team involved with post-attack actions likely will include law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, hospitals, coroners' offices, offices that are directly responsible for dealing with families and the media, mental health services, community service providers, and public or private entities that manage major venues.

Often, there will be a need to transition directly from the immediate response to the aftermath by using staging areas for follow-up activities, such as interviewing bystanders and responders, investigating the scene, and potentially hosting media interviews. When conducting planning and training at major venues, include time to discuss where and how post-incident activities will be conducted.

Similarly, regional planning and training sessions to describe how agencies and partners will respond to a mass attack (and/or other mass casualty incidents in general) can and should include time to discuss plans, set up communication links, and go through a tabletop training exercise on how post-incident actions will work.