The water sector in the United States is at a critical juncture, facing a range of grand challenges that demand urgent attention from policymakers. Managing water sustainably, equitably, and efficiently is a central role for local, state, and federal governments. Clean and affordable water supplies are critical to wellbeing, the economy, and the environment.

In the United States, the water sector faces greater challenges than ever. As populations grow, infrastructure ages, climate changes, and new contaminants emerge, we must rethink how we approach and prioritize water policy across levels of government. This requires not only robust infrastructure planning, but also a nuanced understanding of the complex interplay between natural hazards, land use, and community vulnerability.

RAND researchers tackle critical issues in water policy and offer science-based recommendations. In the commentaries below, researchers discuss five grand water sector challenges currently facing U.S. policymakers: