Linnea Warren May (she/her) is an associate policy researcher at the RAND Corporation with expertise at the nexus of health, social equity, environment, and infrastructure. She has over ten years of experience applying qualitative, mixed-methods, and community-engaged approaches to policy analysis and dissemination, researching and partnering with diverse stakeholders to understand how data, analysis, and visualization can be used for decisionmaking. She has experience in quantitative and qualitative research and analysis, workshop and training development, and strategic planning. She has applied these methods to projects on structural racism and environmental justice; health and equity measures and indicators development at the national and local scales; city resilience and equitable disaster recovery planning; residential flooding experiences and perceptions; and qualitatively exploring barriers, facilitators, and lessons learned for how diverse U.S. communities promote health, well-being, and equity.
Before joining RAND, Warren May worked at a health communications marketing agency. She has also worked in tobacco policy and community engagement for HIV prevention. Warren May earned her M.P.H. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health with a concentration in health behavior and her B.S. in biology and psychology from the University of Pittsburgh.
Selected Publications
