As the promise of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and other technologies and technology platforms expand, it is imperative to consider opportunities to leverage benefits and advance civic well-being, while anticipating and mitigating the potential perils.

While big technical challenges loom regarding the rapid proliferation of these applications, there are critical issues about technology implementation that raise complex legal, regulatory, and ethical questions. Further, the intersection of technology and equity in all forms poses choices which every community confronts.

Through the RAND Institute for Civil Justice, the RAND Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation, and the RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy, among other components, RAND is conducting deep analysis on these topics.

