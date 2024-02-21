Research on Aging and Longevity

Photo by AzmanL/Getty Images

The number of older adults continues to increase in the United States and around the world. Nations, states, localities, families, and older adults face many challenges and opportunities in the care of this population. In addition, how people are aging over the lifecourse, whether aging is equitably experienced, and what longevity means for society are critical questions.

RAND researchers study the social, economic, physical, and mental health and well-being of older adults globally. We draw upon collective research expertise in demography, economics, infrastructure, medicine, psychology, public health, sociology, statistics, survey methods, and technology to promote well-being across the lifespan, with broad thematic areas focused on

the health (e.g., cognition, mental health, physical health) and social (e.g., isolation) impacts of aging and living longer

income and financial decision-making among older adults

productivity and workforce engagement among older adults

systems of care and support for aging and longevity, such as caregiving, long-term care, housing, and transportation.

Current or recent research funders include AARP, the Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality (AHRQ), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Department of Labor (DOL), the John A. Hartford Foundation, the National Institute on Aging (NIA), the National Institute on Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the Social Security Administration (SSA), among others.