Research on Aging and Longevity

The number of older adults continues to increase in the United States and around the world. Nations, states, localities, families, and older adults face many challenges and opportunities in the care of this population. In addition, how people are aging over the lifecourse, whether aging is equitably experienced, and what longevity means for society are critical questions.
RAND researchers study the social, economic, physical, and mental health and well-being of older adults globally. We draw upon collective research expertise in demography, economics, infrastructure, medicine, psychology, public health, sociology, statistics, survey methods, and technology to promote well-being across the lifespan, with broad thematic areas focused on
the health (e.g., cognition, mental health, physical health) and social (e.g., isolation) impacts of aging and living longer
income and financial decision-making among older adults
productivity and workforce engagement among older adults
systems of care and support for aging and longevity, such as caregiving, long-term care, housing, and transportation.
Current or recent research funders include AARP, the Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality (AHRQ), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Department of Labor (DOL), the John A. Hartford Foundation, the National Institute on Aging (NIA), the National Institute on Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the Social Security Administration (SSA), among others.
RAND provides analytical and strategic support to assess the impact of existing policies and simulate the effects of alternative policy options on aging and longevity.
Key features of RAND’s approach to policy analysis and strategy development include
close engagement with policymakers and communities that design, administer, and are affected by policies
comprehensive assessment of cross-sectoral outcomes in care systems, including costs, effects on equity, workforce participation, effects on employers, and wellbeing.
RAND implements surveys, designs and evaluates interventions, and conducts trials. RAND also provides formal and informal training in a variety of disciplines for outstanding junior scholars in demographic and aging research to sharpen their analytic skills, learn to communicate research results effectively, and advance their research agendas.