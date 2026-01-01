Aging and Longevity Researchers
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Sangeeta C. Ahluwalia
Associate Director, RAND Health; Senior Policy Researcher
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Rebecca Anhang Price
Senior Policy Researcher
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Philip Armour
Senior Economist; Director of the Ph.D. Program and Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Julia Bandini
Behavioral and Social Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Laura M. Bogart
Senior Behavioral Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Jason Michel Etchegaray
Quality Assurance Manager, RAND Global and Emerging Risks; Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist
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Jordan M. Harrison
Policy Researcher
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Peter Hudomiet
Senior Economist
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Michael D. Hurd
Adjunct Senior Principal Researcher
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Kandice A. Kapinos
Senior Economist, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Jodi L. Liu
Senior Economist, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Laurie T. Martin
Senior Policy Researcher, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Alina I. Palimaru
Policy Researcher, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Andrew M. Parker
Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Debra Saliba
Physician Policy Researcher
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Daniel Siconolfi
Behavioral and Social Scientist
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Rachel O. Reid
Physician Policy Researcher and Director, Health Division Public Sector Team
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Stephanie Rennane
Senior Economist, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Susann Rohwedder
Senior Economist, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Julia Rollison
Director, Population Health Program; Senior Policy Researcher
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Justin W. Timbie
Senior Health Policy Researcher
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Wendy M. Troxel
Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist
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George Zuo
Economist, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy