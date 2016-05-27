Rebecca Anhang Price

Senior Policy Researcher

Education

Ph.D. in health policy, Harvard University; M.S. in health policy and management, Harvard University; B.A. in communications, University of Pennsylvania

Overview

Rebecca Anhang Price is a senior policy researcher at RAND. Her research focuses on evaluating and promoting quality of care for individuals with serious illness, including those enrolled in hospice. She currently leads work funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and foundations to support national implementation of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) Hospice Survey; assess the hospice component of the Value-Based Insurance Design model; and develop measures of care quality for the seriously ill. She received her Ph.D. in health policy from Harvard University. 

Selected Publications

Natalie C. Ernecoff and Rebecca Anhang Price, "Concurrent Care as the Next Frontier in End-of-Life Care," JAMA Health Forum, 4(8), 2023

Rebecca Anhang Price, Layla Parast, Marc N. Elliott, Anagha A. Tolpadi, Melissa A. Bradley, Danielle Schlang, Joan M. Teno, "Association of Hospice Profit Status with Family Caregivers’ Reported Care Experiences," JAMA Intern Med, 183(4), 2023

Rebecca Anhang Price, Denise D. Quigley, J. Lee Hargraves, Joann Sorra, Alejandro U. Becerra-Ornelas, Ron D. Hays, Paul D. Cleary, Julie Brown, Marc N. Elliott, "A Systematic Review of Strategies to Enhance Response Rates and Representativeness of Patient Experience Surveys," Medical Care, 60(12), 2022

Rebecca Anhang Price, Melissa A. Bradley, Feifei Ye, Danielle Schlang, Maria DeYoreo, Paul D. Cleary, Marc N. Elliott, Cheryl K. Montemayor, Martha Timmer, Anagha A. Tolpadi, & Joan M. Teno, "Reliable and Valid Survey-Based Measures to Assess Quality of Care in Home-Based Serious Illness Programs," Journal of Palliative Medicine, 25(6), 2022

Maria DeYoreo, Rebecca Anhang Price, Cheryl K. Montemayor, Anagha A. Tolpadi, Melissa A. Bradley, Danielle Schlang, Joan M. Teno, Paul D. Cleary, Marc N. Elliott, "Adjusting for Patient Characteristics to Compare Quality of Care Provided by Serious Illness Programs," Journal of Palliative Medicine, 25(7), 2022

Layla Parast, Anagha A. Tolpadi, Joan M. Teno, Marc N. Elliott, Rebecca Anhang Price, "Hospice Care Experiences Among Cancer Patients and their Caregivers," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 36(4), 2021

Anhang Price, Rebecca, Elizabeth M. Sloss, Matthew Cefalu, Carrie M. Farmer, Peter S. Hussey, "Comparing Quality of Care in Veterans Affairs and Non-Veterans Affairs Settings," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 33(10), 2018

Rebecca Anhang Price and Marc N. Elliott, "Measuring Patient-Centeredness of Care for Seriously Ill Individuals: Challenges and Opportunities for Accountability Initiatives," Journal of Palliative Medicine, 21(S2), 2017

