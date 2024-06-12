Jordan M. Harrison

Hospital Quality Indicators for Opioid-Exposed Infants: Results From an Expert Consensus Panel
This study used an online modified Delphi process to elicit expert consensus on quality indicators for hospital-based care of opioid-exposed infants.
Jordan Harrison is a health policy researcher at RAND, where she works across a range of program and policy areas in health care and social and economic wellbeing. Her research interests center around the health care workforce, aging, long-term care, and health care quality measurement. As RAND principal investigator on a CMS-funded effort to develop and implement quality measures for the Hospice Quality Reporting Program, Harrison supports measure development for a new hospice patient assessment instrument. She is data hub lead for the Community Care Network for Dementia, a network funded by the National Institute on Aging to accelerate collaborative research on home and community-based services for people living with dementia. She currently co-leads a project for the National Quality Forum’s Aligned Innovation initiative focused on rapid cycle development of a patient-reported outcome performance measure (PRO-PM) for use in behavioral health care. Her previous work has focused on development of patient experience measures for use in palliative care and measuring the quality of Medicaid home and community-based services for older adults. Prior to joining RAND, she was a research fellow in the Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research at the University of Pennsylvania.
B.S., University of Michigan; Ph.D., University of Michigan; M.S., University of Pennsylvania