Jun 5, 2024
RAND researchers study the social, economic, physical, and mental health and well-being impacts of aging and longevity.
May 22, 2024
This tool is a cleaned, easy-to-use, and streamlined data product containing information from the Health and Retirement Study, a longitudinal household survey that facilitates research into different aspects of population aging in the United States.
May 1, 2024
This study compares performance of three claims-based algorithms among Medicare beneficiaries. Frailty scores were added to baseline regression models to predict outcomes measured in the following year.
Feb 21, 2024
This paper examines trends in health inequalities between 1992 and 2016, observed at various ages between 55 and 89, which may serve as an early indicator for the future evolution of mortality inequalities.
This paper analyzes the health status of successive cohorts of 54- to 60-year-old U.S. individuals born between 1934 and 1959, and uses a rich set of health indicators to forecast trends and inequalities in life expectancies.
Older people express higher life satisfaction despite worse health, which is called the "Paradox of well-being." The paper shows the resolution of the paradox: individuals with higher life satisfaction live longer.
This paper analyzes how computerization affected the labor market outcomes of older workers between 1984 and 2017. Older workers started using computers later than younger workers, leading to a temporary decrease in wages and employment.
Feb 19, 2024
This chapter surveys recent research on mortality and health expectations, such as nursing home use, out-of-pocket medical expenditures, substance use, dementia, cancer, HIV infections, and other health outcomes.
This paper presents estimates of the prevalence of dementia in the United States from 2000 to 2016 by age, sex, race and ethnicity, education, and a measure of lifetime earnings.
Jun 27, 2023
Financial planning requires information about how spending needs evolve with age. Spending declines after age 65, also among wealthy households, suggesting that the decline is due to changes in the desire to spend, not tightening economic circumstances.
Jun 13, 2023
This study suggests that there are different types of care and support networks available to caregivers to people with Alzheimer's Disease and Dementias, and that the size and structure of networks vary considerably among demographic groups.
May 4, 2023
Barriers to HCBS access for persons with dementia range from community and infrastructure barriers (e.g., clinicians and cultural differences), to interpersonal and individual-level barriers (e.g., caregivers, awareness, and attitudes).