Rachel Reid is a physician policy researcher at RAND and Director of the RAND Health Care Division Public Sector Team. A practicing primary care physician, her research focuses on measuring quality, value, and cost in health care. She has particular interest in the primary care delivery system, Medicare and Medicare Advantage, and delivery and payment reform and innovation. Engaged in the RAND Center of Excellence on Health System Performance, Reid led and co-led work assessing physician compensation and incentives, low-value health care delivery, primary care spending. She led a project assessing novel Medicare billing codes for transitional care provided after hospital discharge, has led tasks for the CMS Medicare Advantage Star Ratings project and has co-led several other analyses, tasks, or projects for the federal government and non-profit foundations. She has experience in analyses of Medicare fee-for-service claims data, Medicare Advantage Encounter Data, and commercial claims data. Before joining RAND, Reid worked in the Research and Rapid Cycle Evaluation Group at the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Innovation Center. Her clinical work has included ambulatory primary care and hospital-based internal medicine. She is an associate physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. Reid received her A.B. in biochemical sciences from Harvard University and her M.D. and M.S. in clinical research from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
Selected Publications
Rachel O. Reid, Ashlyn K. Tom, Rachel M. Ross, Erin L. Duffy, Cheryl L. Damberg, "Physician Compensation Arrangements and Financial Performance Incentives in US Health Systems," JAMA Health Forum, 3(1), 2022
Reid, Rachel O., Cheryl L. Damberg, and Mark W. Friedberg, "Primary Care Spending in the Fee-for-Service Medicare Population," JAMA Internal Medicine, 179(7), 2019
Rachel O. Reid, Mallika Kommareddi, Susan M .Paddock, Cheryl L. Damberg, "Does Removing Financial Incentives Lead to Declines in Performance? A Controlled Interrupted Time Series Analysis of Medicare Advantage Star Ratings Programme Performance," BMJ Quality and Safety, 30(2), 2021
Rachel O. Reid, Brendan Rabideau, Neeraj Sood, "Low-Value Health Care Services in a Commercially Insured Population," JAMA Internal Medicine, 176(10), 2016
Ateev Mehrotra, Rachel O. Reid, John L. Adams, Mark W. Friedberg, Elizabeth A. McGlynn, Peter S. Hussey, "Physicians with the Least Experience Have Higher Cost Profiles than do Physicians with the Most Experience.," Health Affairs, 31(11), 2012
Rachel O. Reid, Partha Deb, Benjamin L. Howell, William H. Shrank, "Association between Medicare Advantage Plan Star Ratings and Enrollment.," JAMA, 309(3), 2013
Rachel O. Reid, Mark W. Friedberg, John L. Adams, Elizabeth A. McGlynn, Ateev Mehrotra, "Associations between Physician Characteristics and Quality of Care.," Archives of Internal Medicine, 170(16), 2010
Reid, Rachel O., John N. Mafi, Lesley H. Baseman, A. Mark Fendrick, and Cheryl L. Damberg, "Waste in the Medicare Program: a National Coss-sectional Analysis of 2017 Low-value Service Use and Spending," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 36(8), 2021