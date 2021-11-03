Justin W. Timbie

Justin Timbie is a senior health policy researcher at RAND. His research focuses on evaluations of health care payment and delivery system innovations, provider organization and consolidation, and health policy issues involving the safety net. He has over fifteen years of experience conducting evaluations of payment and care delivery models such as patient-centered medical homes, alternative payment models, and statewide delivery and payment reforms conducted through Section 1115 and 1332 waiver authority. He is an expert on Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and has studied implementation of medical homes in FQHCs, clinical integration between FQHCs and other medical providers, FQHC efforts to address social determinants of health, and FQHCs’ use of supplemental funding during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Timbie is currently conducting an evaluation of California’s Cal-AIM 1115 waiver and an assessment of delivery system changes in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria and its impact on care for Medicare beneficiaries with Alzheimer’s disease. He also provides technical assistance on policy analysis for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, including conducting studies assessing the impact of the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid payment policy changes, and payment models that address social drivers of health. Timbie’s research on health care organization includes a wide range of studies on vertically-integrated health systems, including the effects of provider consolidation on quality of care and disparities, the spillover effects of consolidation on safety net providers, and the effects of consolidation on rural hospitals and health care markets.
Selected Publications
