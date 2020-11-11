Peter Hudomiet is an economist at RAND. His research interests include applied econometrics, labor economics, economics of aging, and health economics.
Most recently, Hudomiet has published papers about trends and inequalities in mortality, health, and the prevalence of dementia in the United States; the age profile of life satisfaction after age 65; the effect of technological change on retirement; subjective and objective job demands at older ages; and the effect of psychological factors and personality traits on retirement outcomes.
Currently, he is conducting research on dementia (prevalence, trends in prevalence, lifetime risks, associated costs); retirement (non-traditional retirement paths, job mismatch, cognitive and health barriers to extend working lives, effects of technological change); and the accuracy of subjective probabilistic expectations (mortality expectations, job loss expectations, improving measurement of subjective expectations). Hudomiet has a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Michigan, an M.A. in economics from the Central European University, and an MSc in computer science from the Budapest University of Technology.
Selected Publications
Peter Hudomiet, Michael D. Hurd, Susann Rohwedder, "Trends in Inequalities in the Prevalence of Dementia in the U.S. ," Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 119(46), 2022
Peter Hudomiet, Michael D. Hurd, Susann Rohwedder "Mortality and Health Expectations," in Bachmann, R, Van Der Klaauw, W., Topa, G., Handbook of Economic Expectations, Academic Press, 2023
Peter Hudomiet, Robert J. Willis, "Computerization, Obsolescence and the Length of Working Life," Labour Economics, 77, 2022
Peter Hudomiet, Michael D. Hurd, Susann Rohwedder, "Forecasting Mortality Inequalities in the U.S. Based on Trends in Midlife Health," Journal of Health Economics, 80, 2021
Peter Hudomiet, Michael D. Hurd, Susann Rohwedder, "The Age Profile of Life Satisfaction After Age 65 in the U.S.," Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, 189, 2021
Peter Hudomiet, Michael D. Hurd and Susann Rohwedder, "Dementia Prevalence in the United States in 2000 and 2012: Estimates Based on a Nationally Representative Study," The Journals of Gerontology: Social Sciences, 73(S1), 2018
Peter Hudomiet and Robert J. Willis, "Estimating Second Order Probability Beliefs from Subjective Survival Data," Decision Analysis, 10(2), 2013
Peter Hudomiet, Gabor Kezdi and Robert J. Willis, "Stock Market Crash and Expectations of American Households," Journal of Applied Econometrics, 26(3), 2011