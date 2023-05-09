Selected Publications
Chandra A, Martin LT, Acosta, J, Nelson C, Yeung C, Qureshi N, Blagg T, "Equity as a Guiding Principle for the Public Health Data System," Big Data, 10(S1), 2022
Martin LT, Nelson C, Yeung D, Acosta J, Qureshi N, Blagg T, Chandra A , "The Issues of Interoperability and Data Connectedness for Public Health," Big Data, 10(S1), 2022
Martin LT, Plough A, Carman K, Leviton L, Bogden O, and Miller C, "Strengthening integration of health services and systems," Health Affairs, 35(11), 2016
Chandra A, Martin LT, May L, Sentinel Community Insights: Community narrative related to health, well-being and health equity: what frames and influences narrative?Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (Available at: https://www.rwjf.org/en/cultureofhealth/what-were-learning/sentinel-communities.html), 2022
Towe V, May L, Huang W, Martin L, Carman K, Miller C, Chandra A. , "Drivers of differential views of health equity in the U.S.: is the U.S. ready to make progress? Results from the 2018 National Survey of Health Attitudes.," BMC Public Health, 21(175), 2021
Concannon, Thomas W., Laurie T. Martin, Kathryn E. Bouskill, Emily Hoch, Justin W. Lee, Jill E. Luoto, PhuongGiang Nguyen, Elizabeth L. Petrun Sayers, Chuck Story, Carolyn M. Rutter, and Daniel A. Waxman, An Implementation and Impact Evaluation of From Coverage to Care, RAND Corporation (RR-3103-CMS), 2019
Davis L, Martin L, Fremont A, Weech-Maldonado R, Williams M, Kim A. , Development of a Long-Term Evaluation Framework for the National Standards for Culturally and Linguistically Appropriate Services (CLAS) in Health and Health Care, DHHS/OMS, 2017