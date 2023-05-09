Laurie T. Martin

Laurie T. Martin
Senior Policy Researcher; Affiliate Faculty, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Off Site Office

Education

Sc.D. in maternal and child health, Harvard School of Public Health; M.P.H. in epidemiology, Boston University

Overview

Laurie Martin (she/her) is a social epidemiologist and senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation with over 20 years of experience in the fields of maternal and child health, human services, and health policy. She is particularly interested in equity and the experiences of people in need as they access and navigate health and social systems and services. Throughout her career, Martin has worked with government and nongovernmental partners, including foundations and local communities, to develop and evaluate cross-sector solutions for improving health and well-being. She has led or coled numerous large-scale grants and contracts where she was responsible for developing theories of change and measurement frameworks as part of broader strategic redesign initiatives and has extensive experience with both quantitative and qualitative methods. Martin received her Sc.D. in maternal and child health from the Harvard School of Public Health and her M.P.H. in epidemiology from Boston University School of Public Health. 

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Developing a Culture of Health
  • Landscape Analysis for Public Health Data System Transformation
  • Area-Level Deprivation Measures and Other Approaches to Account for Social Risk and Social Determinants of Health in Health Care Payments
  • Strategic Planning for Health
  • Data Monitoring Center and Impact Dashboard for Healthy Aging

Selected Publications

Chandra A, Martin LT, Acosta, J, Nelson C, Yeung C, Qureshi N, Blagg T, "Equity as a Guiding Principle for the Public Health Data System," Big Data, 10(S1), 2022

Martin LT, Nelson C, Yeung D, Acosta J, Qureshi N, Blagg T, Chandra A , "The Issues of Interoperability and Data Connectedness for Public Health," Big Data, 10(S1), 2022

Martin LT, Plough A, Carman K, Leviton L, Bogden O, and Miller C, "Strengthening integration of health services and systems," Health Affairs, 35(11), 2016

Chandra A, Martin LT, May L, Sentinel Community Insights: Community narrative related to health, well-being and health equity: what frames and influences narrative?Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (Available at: https://www.rwjf.org/en/cultureofhealth/what-were-learning/sentinel-communities.html), 2022

Towe V, May L, Huang W, Martin L, Carman K, Miller C, Chandra A. , "Drivers of differential views of health equity in the U.S.: is the U.S. ready to make progress? Results from the 2018 National Survey of Health Attitudes.," BMC Public Health, 21(175), 2021

Concannon, Thomas W., Laurie T. Martin, Kathryn E. Bouskill, Emily Hoch, Justin W. Lee, Jill E. Luoto, PhuongGiang Nguyen, Elizabeth L. Petrun Sayers, Chuck Story, Carolyn M. Rutter, and Daniel A. Waxman, An Implementation and Impact Evaluation of From Coverage to Care, RAND Corporation (RR-3103-CMS), 2019

Davis L, Martin L, Fremont A, Weech-Maldonado R, Williams M, Kim A. , Development of a Long-Term Evaluation Framework for the National Standards for Culturally and Linguistically Appropriate Services (CLAS) in Health and Health Care, DHHS/OMS, 2017

Honors & Awards

  • President's Choice Medal Award, RAND

Commentary

Publications