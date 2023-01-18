George Zuo

Associate Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Pittsburgh Office

Education

Ph.D. in economics, University of Maryland-College Park; B.A. in economics, Harvard University

Overview

George Zuo (pronounced "zō") is an associate economist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. As an applied microeconomist, his research focuses on using data and causal methods to study policies bridging economic, education, and health disparities in the United States. Zuo received his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Maryland in 2021. Prior to his graduate studies, he worked as an economic consultant at Deloitte and received his B.A. in economics from Harvard University in 2013.

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Faculty Affiliate, University of Notre Dame Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunity

Selected Publications

George Zuo, "Wired and Hired: Employment Effects of Subsidized Broadband Internet for Low-Income Americans," American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, 13(3), 2021

George Zuo and Nolan Pope, "Suspending Suspensions: The Education Production Consequences of School Suspension Policies," The Economic Journal, 133(653), 2023

Honors & Awards

  • APPAM PhD Dissertation Award, Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management
  • Upjohn Institute Dissertation Award, Honorable Mention, W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research
  • National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program, National Science Foundation

Commentary

    Socioeconomic Status

    The Inflation Pain You Don't See

    Official statistics don't capture the pain of inflation for many Americans. That's because there's something wrong with how we define the middle class. Far more American households earn a middle-class income than enjoy a middle-class lifestyle.

    Jan 18, 2023

    The Wall Street Journal

    Residential Housing

    Renters' Last Chance for Pandemic Aid Before Evictions Resume

    The pandemic has battered Los Angeles renters, and a new wave of pain is coming with the moratorium on evictions ending September 30. But this housing crisis doesn't have to turn into a new homelessness crisis. Californians with incomes below 80 percent of their area's median are eligible to receive funds from the COVID-19 Rent Relief program.

    Sep 24, 2021

    Los Angeles Times

