George Zuo (pronounced "zō") is an associate economist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. As an applied microeconomist, his research focuses on using data and causal methods to study policies bridging economic, education, and health disparities in the United States. Zuo received his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Maryland in 2021. Prior to his graduate studies, he worked as an economic consultant at Deloitte and received his B.A. in economics from Harvard University in 2013.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsFaculty Affiliate, University of Notre Dame Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunity
Selected Publications
George Zuo, "Wired and Hired: Employment Effects of Subsidized Broadband Internet for Low-Income Americans," American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, 13(3), 2021
George Zuo and Nolan Pope, "Suspending Suspensions: The Education Production Consequences of School Suspension Policies," The Economic Journal, 133(653), 2023
Honors & Awards
- APPAM PhD Dissertation Award, Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management
- Upjohn Institute Dissertation Award, Honorable Mention, W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research
- National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program, National Science Foundation