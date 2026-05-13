Learning from Innovative School Models

The problem: Public school education has been organized in the same way for centuries despite considerable evolution in the knowledge, competencies, and skills to succeed in the 21st century. States and local school systems need insights on innovative school models, which could offer new approaches to prepare students for college and jobs, and funding mechanisms that could open opportunities to students.

Approaches that make a difference: Through mixed-methods evaluations of charter schools and vouchers, as well as personalized and project-based learning approaches, RAND uncovers ways to improve student outcomes and provides guidance on the implementation and cost of innovations.

Our researchers have examined the impacts of models that incorporate