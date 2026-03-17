Supporting Responsible AI Use in Schools
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The problem: Artificial intelligence is becoming a routine part of teaching and learning faster than schools can establish clear policies, training, and safeguards. Students use AI for homework and other schoolwork, while educators use it to develop instructional materials, adapt assignments, provide feedback, and complete administrative tasks. But access to guidance and training is uneven, and educators, students, and families have raised concerns about academic integrity, false accusations of cheating, critical thinking, privacy, equity, developmental appropriateness, and student safety. RAND research helps education leaders understand how AI is being used in schools and what supports are needed to ensure that it complements—rather than replaces—learning.
Insights from RAND’s Survey Panels: Taking the pulse of teachers, principals, district leaders, students, parents, and pre-K teachers over time helps administrators and policymakers understand
- How quickly AI use is growing. In 2025, 54 percent of students and 53 percent of English language arts, mathematics, and science teachers reported using AI for school; RAND found that use had increased by 15 percentage points or more among students and teachers in the prior one to two years.
- How teachers and school systems are using AI. Teachers report using AI to generate and adapt instructional materials, adjust the rigor of activities, support students with disabilities, and complete such tasks as grading and writing recommendation letters.
- Whether policy, professional learning, and student guidance are keeping pace. RAND has documented gaps in school and district AI policies, teacher professional development, and student training. In fall 2024, 48 percent of districts reported having trained teachers on AI use, up substantially from the prior year.
- Who has access to AI supports—and who may be left behind. In the 2023–2024 school year, teachers and principals in higher-poverty schools were less likely than those in lower-poverty schools to report using AI; principals in higher-poverty schools also reported providing AI guidance less often.
- How student use may affect learning. RAND’s American Youth Panel research tracks students’ reasons for using AI, schools’ rules about AI, and students’ concerns that AI could weaken critical-thinking skills. The research is designed to help schools establish guidance that supports AI use for learning rather than substitution for learning.
- How AI use differs across developmental stages. Pre-K teachers use generative AI less often than K–12 teachers and report concerns about whether it is developmentally appropriate for young children, even as many see potential benefits for planning, administrative work, family communication, and differentiated instruction.
- How schools can address emerging safety concerns. RAND research examines the potential benefits and risks of AI-based student-activity monitoring for suicide prevention, as well as school leaders’ reports of AI-generated deepfakes and related bullying.