Supporting Responsible AI Use in Schools

The problem: Artificial intelligence is becoming a routine part of teaching and learning faster than schools can establish clear policies, training, and safeguards. Students use AI for homework and other schoolwork, while educators use it to develop instructional materials, adapt assignments, provide feedback, and complete administrative tasks. But access to guidance and training is uneven, and educators, students, and families have raised concerns about academic integrity, false accusations of cheating, critical thinking, privacy, equity, developmental appropriateness, and student safety. RAND research helps education leaders understand how AI is being used in schools and what supports are needed to ensure that it complements—rather than replaces—learning.

Insights from RAND’s Survey Panels: Taking the pulse of teachers, principals, district leaders, students, parents, and pre-K teachers over time helps administrators and policymakers understand