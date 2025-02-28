Supporting Teacher Preparation and Retention

The problem: Many school districts struggle to fill teaching positions, especially in high-poverty and rural areas and in specialized fields such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and special education. When teachers do get to the classroom, they can be overwhelmed by their workloads and feel undersupported and undercompensated, leading to higher turnover rates than among similar working adults.

Insights from RAND’s Survey Panels: Taking the pulse of teachers and principals over time through the State of the Teacher and other surveys helps administrators and policymakers understand