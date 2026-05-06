Increasing Access to High-Quality Instructional Materials

The problem: The quality of instruction can vary widely among teachers, often depending on their level of preparation to teach and the amount of support their schools can offer. Differences in the opportunities schools offer—in terms of courses and programs of study—predate the COVID-19 pandemic. But the pandemic-era disruption also accelerated some declines in instructional quality and student achievement, compounding opportunity inequalities.

Evidence-Based Supports: RAND's research has reinforced the critical role of high-quality instructional materials (HQIM) that are aligned with standards of learning, support teacher training, and provide equal access to opportunities and resources.