2018 Health Related Behaviors Survey

The Health Related Behaviors Survey (HRBS) is the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)'s flagship survey for understanding the health, health-related behaviors, and overall well-being of service members. Fielded periodically for more than 30 years, the HRBS asks questions about health-related issues that can affect force readiness or the ability to meet the demands of military life.

The Defense Health Agency asked RAND to revise and field the 2018 HRBS among active component U.S. military service members—including the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Coast Guard—and among reserve component personnel, including those in the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, Army National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, Navy Reserve, and Coast Guard Reserve.

This site collects findings for both components across the following domains:

health promotion and disease prevention

substance use

mental and emotional health

physical health and functional limitations

sexual behavior and health

sexual orientation and health

deployment experiences and health

A series of briefs collects findings from these domains for the active component and reserve component.

RAND has also published a series of infographics that collect findings by service branch in the active component and findings by service branch in the reserve component.