Research
2018 Department of Defense Health Related Behaviors Survey: Results for the Active Component
RAND researchers report key findings from the 2018 Health Related Behaviors Survey of active component service members. This report details the survey's methodology, sample demographics, and results in the areas of health promotion and disease prevention, substance use, mental and emotional health, physical health and functional limitations, sexual behavior and health, sexual orientation and health, and deployment experiences and health.
Apr 28, 2021