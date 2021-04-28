2018 Health Related Behaviors Survey

The Health Related Behaviors Survey (HRBS) is the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)'s flagship survey for understanding the health, health-related behaviors, and overall well-being of service members. Fielded periodically for more than 30 years, the HRBS asks questions about health-related issues that can affect force readiness or the ability to meet the demands of military life.

Staff Sgt. Sharonica White, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan, completes a deadlift repetition during the U.S. Army Japan 2020 Army Week’s Army Combat Fitness Test Fitness Warrior Competition

Staff Sgt. Sharonica White completes a deadlift repetition during the U.S. Army Japan 2020 Army Week’s Army Combat Fitness Test Fitness Warrior Competition

Photo by Winifred Brown/U.S. Army

The Defense Health Agency asked RAND to revise and field the 2018 HRBS among active component U.S. military service members—including the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Coast Guard—and among reserve component personnel, including those in the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, Army National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, Navy Reserve, and Coast Guard Reserve.

This site collects findings for both components across the following domains:

  • health promotion and disease prevention
  • substance use
  • mental and emotional health
  • physical health and functional limitations
  • sexual behavior and health
  • sexual orientation and health
  • deployment experiences and health

A series of briefs collects findings from these domains for the active component and reserve component.

RAND has also published a series of infographics that collect findings by service branch in the active component and findings by service branch in the reserve component.

Active Component Findings

Explore more findings from the active component by domain or service branch

Reserve Component Findings

Explore more findings from the reserve component by domain or service branch

Comparing Findings Across Components

Because making direct comparisons between the two components is not advised, RAND researchers employed a regression model that allowed them to compare the two components. This method cannot account for all differences in surveys between the two components, though a number of important military and demographic characteristics (e.g., service branch, pay grade, age, marital status) were included in the model. The results of the comparison are presented in a research brief.