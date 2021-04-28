Results for the Active Component

This page brings together all published findings from the 2018 Health Related Behaviors Survey for the active component, including the main report, a summary brief, topic-specific research briefs, and service-level infographics. The materials cover active personnel in the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Coast Guard.

For related findings, see the the reserve component results. Because making direct comparisons between the two components is not advised, RAND researchers employed a regression model that allowed them to compare the two components.