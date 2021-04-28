Results for the Reserve Component

The 2018 Health Related Behaviors Survey (HRBS) included reserve component personnel the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, Army National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, Navy Reserve, and Coast Guard Reserve. This page collects the final report of findings from the reserve component as well as briefs covering the domains of health promotion and disease prevention, substance use, mental and emotional health, physical health and functional limitations, and sexual behavior and health. Two additional briefs focus on sexual orientation and health, and deployment experiences and health.

A series of infographics collects survey findings by service.

Also see the findings from the active component. Because making direct comparisons between the two components is not advised, RAND researchers employed a regression model that allowed them to compare the two components.