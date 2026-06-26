Examining public trust in science

Although public trust in science remains strong, vocal pockets of distrust can shape public debate. Our research for Wellcome examines what makes science, scientists and institutions trustworthy, and how that trustworthiness is demonstrated.

What is the issue?

Despite a large body of recent evidence on public trust in science, important gaps remain. Much of the literature relies on survey measures that conflate trust in scientists, institutions and the scientific system. Few longitudinal, qualitative or experimental studies provide consistent insights into changing patterns of trust or how trust decisions are made in real-world settings. Despite its importance, explicit distrust is rarely examined directly, limiting understanding of how it differs from ambivalence or low trust. There is also limited empirical research on cross-cultural differences in trust cues or the nature of the difficult-to-fake signals.

How did we help?

RAND Europe supported Wellcome by examining what drives public trust in science, scientists and scientific institutions, and how trustworthiness is communicated in practice.

The first phase of the work involved a literature review of conceptual and empirical research on public trust in science, with a focus on Europe, the United States and Canada. This was supported by scoping interviews with experts working on trust in science, science communication, public understanding of science and science policy. This work aimed to understand what we know about whether members of the public trust science, what makes scientists trustworthy, and how this trustworthiness is shown by scientists and scientific institutions.

The second phase explored how scientific trustworthiness is demonstrated, recognised and contested on social media. This involved a mixed-methods analysis of trust and trustworthiness cues in content and conversations across YouTube, Reddit, X and BlueSky.

The social media analysis examined activity and interactions across four platforms to address three research questions:

Can trust and distrust be observed and distinguished in online interactions across individual, institutional and system-level dimensions of science? What do scientists and scientific institutions do online to present themselves as trustworthy? How do these behaviours contribute to the formation, reinforcement or erosion of trust in scientists, scientific institutions and science more broadly?

What did we find?

Trust in science is generally moderate to high, with little evidence of a widespread collapse in confidence. Levels of trust differ between countries and at the individual level. However, those who actively distrust may have a disproportionate impact on public conversations around science.

A lack of trust should be distinguished from distrust. A lack of trust may be neutral, passive and reflect a lack of engagement or interest. Distrust, in contrast, involves a belief that scientific actors may mislead, act in bad faith or fail to uphold expected standards. This belief may be warranted at times, particularly by personal or historical experience.

Maintaining public trust in science requires attention to scientific trustworthiness. Trustworthiness can be defined as the qualities that make individuals, institutions and scientific systems deserving of trust, regardless of whether trust is conferred. It relates to five qualities: expertise, integrity, benevolence, transparency and responsiveness.

Building well-placed public trust in science requires trustworthiness to be demonstrated in ways that allow members of the public to place their trust confidently. This occurs at the individual (micro), institutional (meso) and system (macro) levels (see the figure below, showing indicative activities associated with each dimension across levels).

Figure by RAND Europe The figure is a three-ring circular diagram organized around five values: Expertise, Benevolence, Transparency, Responsiveness, and Integrity. The rings represent system (macro), institutional (meso), and individual (micro) level factors. Value Macro Meso Micro Expertise Standards of knowledge and methods Reputation, history Qualifications, affiliation Benevolence Social purpose of science Sector, past behaviour Positive intentions, warmth Transparency Open science Openness about processes Qualifications, affiliations Responsiveness Democratic or inclusive decision making Inclusive decision making Participation in public engagement Integrity Self correction, peer review Safeguards, ethics review Participation in peer review, independence

Scientists and institutions often foreground expertise as the basis for public trust. However, public evaluations of trustworthiness also emphasise motives, independence, openness and a willingness to listen to or engage with public concerns. Responses to scientists on social media often focus on independence, funding, governance and links to political or commercial interests.

Transparency works differently for different audiences. Openness about uncertainty and scientific limitations can strengthen trustworthiness for some people by signalling honesty. However, the same transparency can reinforce doubt for others, especially those already sceptical. Responsiveness or scientific openness to dialogue and conversation is conceptually important but less visible in practice than other qualities. Active listening, public engagement and genuine dialogue appear less often in current science communication practice, especially on social media.

Public assessments of trustworthiness and the placing of trust also depend on the social and political context of a scientific domain, as well as an individual's willingness to trust.