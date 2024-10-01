Priyanka Cardoz
Analyst
She
Expertise
Priyanka Cardoz (she/her) is an analyst at RAND Europe. Specializing in science and emerging technology with a focus on evidence-based analysis and stakeholder engagement, her work spans sectors such as health, climate change, and technology. Cardoz brings extensive experience in conducting evidence reviews and strategic landscape analyses to support informed decision-making and policy development. She is particularly committed to integrating gender and equity perspectives into her research and applying user-centered design approaches to address complex challenges.
Before joining RAND, Cardoz gained over seven years of experience in research advisory roles, where she developed expertise in engaging diverse stakeholders and providing actionable insights. She has a strong interest in sustainable development and advancing research that addresses pressing global challenges.
Cardoz holds a Master of Design (Social Design) from Ambedkar University and a B.A. (Hons) in philosophy from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi.
Education
M.Des. in social design, Ambedkar University; B.A. in philosophy, St. Stephens College