Overview
Eva Coringrato (she/her) in an analyst at RAND Europe. She works primarily in the areas of science and emerging technology and is interested in research evaluation and impact, open science, innovation in health and environmental sustainability, food systems, and the social and ethical implications of emerging technologies. She is experienced across a range of qualitative and quantitative research methods – including literature review, interviews, biostatistics, theory based evaluation and community-based participatory approaches.
Prior to joining RAND, Coringrato was an academic research assistant at the University of Colorado, contributing to multiple studies examining the health impacts of nature-based community interventions. Coringrato holds an M.Phil. in population health sciences from the University of Cambridge and a B.A. in environmental studies from the University of Colorado, Boulder.
Research Focus
Recent Projects
- Evaluation of the Global Challenges Research Fund
- Evaluation of the UK Space Agency’s investment in the European Space Agency