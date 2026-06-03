Issa Sombe is a research assistant at RAND Europe on the Science and Emerging Technology team. His primary research interests include higher education, science policy, and talent pipeline development. He is also interested in equitable social development and strengthening public engagement with science. Across these domains, he is passionate about developing evidence-based approaches to widening participation in research and innovation.
Prior to joining RAND Europe, he completed a master's degree in psychology at the University of Glasgow. His research has influenced policy discussions on supporting the educational and career outcomes of underrepresented groups in UK higher education, including through guidance for widening participation initiatives at the University of Cambridge.
Education
M.Sc. in psychology, University of Glasgow; B.Sc. in accounting and finance, University of Bradford
Languages
English; French