The Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research (CCHSR) runs a dynamic programme of collaborative research between RAND Europe and the University of Cambridge, with the aim to inform policy on health services. With members from a variety of backgrounds, including medicine, psychology, statistics, health economics, sociology and public policy, a key strength of the collaboration is its diversity of skills and disciplines.

CCHSR has analysed the economic and societal impacts of influenza and RSV; evaluated a regional senior care programme, optimal prescription plan lengths, and the Health Foundation's Q Improvement Lab; and estimated the cost of growing the NHS cancer workforce and the impact of patient direct access to NHS services.

Alongside its research outputs, CCHSR also runs a series of annual lectures discussing topical subjects and questions around health services.