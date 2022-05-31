Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research (CCHSR)

The Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research (CCHSR) runs a dynamic programme of collaborative research between RAND Europe and the University of Cambridge, with the aim to inform policy on health services. With members from a variety of backgrounds, including medicine, psychology, statistics, health economics, sociology and public policy, a key strength of the collaboration is its diversity of skills and disciplines.

CCHSR has analysed the economic and societal impacts of influenza and RSV; evaluated a regional senior care programme, optimal prescription plan lengths, and the Health Foundation's Q Improvement Lab; and estimated the cost of growing the NHS cancer workforce and the impact of patient direct access to NHS services.

Alongside its research outputs, CCHSR also runs a series of annual lectures discussing topical subjects and questions around health services.

Upcoming Event

    2023 CCHSR Annual Lecture: We need to talk about the workers

    The health and social care workforce seems to be increasingly cast as part of the problem as well as the solution to the problems facing the health and care system. This lecture will explore workforce issues from different research perspectives and how solutions seem to rise and fall in popularity.

Projects

Since its inception in 2009, CCHSR has produced several high-quality, externally funded research and evaluation studies concerning the organisation and delivery of healthcare.

CCHSR Lectures

    CCHSR lecture examines the potentials and pitfalls of digital healthcare in the 21st Century

    Professor Jonathan Benger CBE, Interim Chief Clinical Information Officer (CCIO) and Portfolio Lead for the Digital Citizen in the Transformation Directorate of NHS England, explored what “digital healthcare” really means, and how a misunderstanding of the benefits that technology can and cannot achieve is preventing us from realising the full potential of digital development and innovation.

    CCHSR lecture examines the promise of universal NHS healthcare

    Charlotte Augst, Chief Executive of National Voices, shared her thoughts on the ‘universality’ of NHS services as a promise more complex than widely assumed. A deeper understanding of what this promise means now may enable a more progressive, inclusive and human-shaped recovery.

    CCHSR lecture focuses on importance of early cancer diagnosis

    Professor Sir Michael Richards, an eminent cancer specialist, presented this year’s Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research lecture. He discussed how, even though cancer survival in England has improved steadily over the past 20 years, survival rates for most types of cancer continue to lag behind those in other developed countries.

    Professor Trish Greenhalgh, an internationally recognised academic in primary health care, discussed the unintended consequences of the UK having taken the lead in promoting patient and public involvement in health care research.

    Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the University of California, San Francisco Department of Medicine, bestselling author of "The Digital Doctor," and leader of the group that authored the 2016 "Wachter Report" on digitising the NHS, described why digitising healthcare is so hard, and what needs to be done to get it right.

    CCHSR Annual Lecture Features Martin Roland CBE on History of NHS

    Martin Roland CBE, Emeritus Professor of Health Services Research at the University of Cambridge, spoke at the annual CCHSR lecture on Tuesday, 6 December 2016. The title of his talk was 'A Brief History of NHS Politics 1948-2030.'

  • Simon Stevens Discusses Future Directions for the NHS at CCHSR Annual Lecture

    National Health Service chief executive Simon Stevens presented the annual CCHSR lecture on 18 November 2015. His talk's title was Future Directions for the National Health Service.

  • Rabbi Baroness Neuberger DBE Speaks at CCHSR Annual Lecture

    Rabbi Baroness Neuberger DBE, Senior Rabbi of the West London Synagogue, presented the annual Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research lecture on 26 November, on the topic of "Caring for Dying People: What Matters?"

  • Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research Holds Inaugural Lecture

    RAND Health Director Art Kellermann was the guest speaker at the inaugural lecture of the Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research (CCHSR) in November. He spoke about the challenges of acute care in the U.S. health system. CCHSR is a joint effort of RAND Europe and the University of Cambridge Institute of Public Health, aimed at informing policy and strategy through evidence-based assessment of health services in the UK and internationally.