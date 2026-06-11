Improving College Access and Degree Completion
The problem: People with a college degree earn significantly more across their lifetime, yet many people still struggle to access and complete a college degree. College costs, accessibility, and limited supports prevent many students from starting or finishing degrees.
Strategies for college: RAND works closely with state leaders and college partners to identify solutions to these challenges and measure how innovative approaches can increase credential attainment. This includes examining:
- Alternative credentials and credit pathways: Short-term credentials act as an on-ramp to a degree for many students in community colleges. Low-income certificate-earners in Colorado and Ohio who earned multiple "stackable" credentials went on to earn longer-term credentials and experienced positive economic returns. RAND provided evidence and analytic support to help Ohio launch a statewide program that awards credit for prior learning such as industry credentials.
- Basic needs and advising supports: Providing student basic needs, including financial aid, housing, and nutrition support—and streamlining enrollment—helps more community college students enroll and progress toward a degree.
- Developmental education: For students who aren’t yet college-ready, early evidence suggests that “corequisites” can help by placing underprepared students directly into a college-level course and giving additional support. RAND researchers have investigated the implications of the corequisite model in their report and how it changes students’ experiences.
- Graduate degree expansions: States such as Texas have explored programs’ alignment to industry needs and work-based learning experiences.