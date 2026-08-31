Improving College and Career Readiness in High School
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The problem: Helping students build the academic readiness, career awareness, and practical skills they need after high school requires well-designed supports at every level—from advising to curriculum to credentials.
Strategies for college: RAND provides educators and policymakers evidence on which strategies work, for whom, and how to scale them.
- Counseling and advising: Strong college and career readiness depends on sustained, relationship-centered guidance that begins early and reaches every student. RAND researchers have studied the large impacts of school counselors on postsecondary outcomes and the benefits of expanding school counseling. Yet, RAND’s survey to youth on high school counseling practices found that more than a quarter of seniors had not yet discussed postsecondary plans with a counselor by their senior year, and that advising capacity is strained and skewed toward four-year college pathways. Research on how students access advising shows that on-staff counselors are the primary—and often only—source of postsecondary transition support, while principals noted that traditional one-on-one models have limited reach, often missing students with the greatest need.
- Teacher and principal perspectives: RAND's nationally representative surveys document how school leaders approach college and career readiness—and where gaps remain. A survey of more than 8,000 high school principals found that while most set CCR goals, work-based learning remains largely informal—limited to one-time activities like career fairs and job shadowing rather than sustained, credit-bearing experiences.
- CTE alignment with workforce opportunities: RAND researchers examine connections between CTE and workforce opportunities and identify ways programs can be strengthened to bolster workforce pipelines and improve students’ career trajectories. A 2025 study in West Virginia compared CTE enrollments to regional labor market data and suggested which CTE programs to expand so that more students are prepared for high-wage in-demand jobs. RAND also leads ongoing work in Nevada examining the college and workforce outcomes of students in each of the state’s CTE Career Clusters. Alignment between high school CTE and postsecondary pathways varies widely across career clusters. Furthermore, RAND researchers have documented the benefits of dual enrollment CTE in North Carolina and built a dashboard showing how CTE workforce alignment varies across regions of North Carolina.
- Dual enrollment implementation and impacts: RAND researchers work with state education agencies to study who participates in dual enrollment and its impacts on postsecondary outcomes. Research in North Carolina shows that students in dual enrollment programs have better postsecondary outcomes than non-participants— particularly in college enrollment and completion—and that taking college-level courses in high school can reduce both the time and cost to a degree. Dual enrollment is also more popular and has larger impacts in rural areas. Recent work also explores the impacts of early college high schools, as well as how the number of dual enrollment courses students take and course modality relate to postsecondary success.