Strategic competition in the age of AI
06 Sep 2024
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Emerging and disruptive technologies (EDTs), such as artificial intelligence, and the growing exploitation of novel domains of competition (e.g. space, cyber and electromagnetic) hold the potential to transform military operations and conflict.
Taken together, the rapid pace of technological change, the intensifying competition between states, and the immaturity of global governance for many EDTs pose complex and under-appreciated risks to strategic stability. Too often, technology-related risks are examined only at the tactical level (e.g. AI in targeting), but the potential for strategic-level impacts and escalation is profound.
Military applications of novel technology can, if not managed carefully, create unwanted arms races, change the offence-defence balance in warfare, undermine effective nuclear deterrence, or result in inadvertent escalation during a crisis.
Over several years, RAND Europe has been commissioned to undertake a series of interlinked studies through the Strategic Stability Programme of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
Several of these studies focus on EDT. They address the implications for strategic stability and response options for states to consider, around:
This includes considering the full range of governance options, including norms development, transparency and confidence-building measures, deterrence, and new international treaties, standards, or codes of conduct.
Ongoing studies build on this technology-focused work to consider how strategic stability could be bolstered through tailoring deterrence towards state adversaries, and a more robust understanding of the deterrence toolkit in outer space.
Deputy Director, Defence and Security; European Lead, Space
Project Manager
RAND Europe Research Leader - Defence Economics & Acquisition
Research Leader, RAND Europe; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
Research Leader
Research Leader, Defence and Security
Analyst
Senior Analyst