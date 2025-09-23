Right now, policymakers are contending with decisions to optimize the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) while ensuring that key pillars of safety, data privacy, and worker well-being are supported. Realizing the gains from AI does not come without tough choices, particularly when addressing how quickly AI is developed and adopted by sectors of the economy.

RAND’s Social and Economic Policy Rethink Initiative has developed a volume of work on the opportunities and challenges presented by AI adoption. This volume aims to support policy, industry, and community leaders as they confront key questions: