Pedro Nascimento de Lima

Associate Engineer (RAND Corporation), Professor of Policy Analysis (Pardee RAND Graduate School)

Expertise

Pedro Nascimento de Lima is an associate engineer at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research focuses on using computational models to inform complex policy decisions, particularly in situations characterized by deep uncertainty. At RAND, Nascimento de Lima's research spans multiple domains, including pandemic response strategies, optimization of cancer screening recommendations, and policies to address racial wealth disparities in the United States.


Nascimento de Lima is the Membership Chair of the Society for Decision Making Under Deep Uncertainty, an international, interdisciplinary organization dedicated to developing robust solutions for highly uncertain policy challenges. Nascimento de Lima earned his Ph.D. in policy analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He also holds a B.S. and an M.S. in production engineering from Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos in Brazil.

Education

Ph.D. in policy analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; M.Phil. in policy analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; M.S. in production engineering, UNISINOS - Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos, Brazil; B.S. in production engineering, UNISINOS - Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos, Brazil

Languages

Portuguese

Selected Work

  • Nowak, S. A., Nascimento de Lima, P., & Vardavas, R, "Optimal non-pharmaceutical pandemic response strategies depend critically on time horizons and costs," Scientific Reports, 2023
  • Nascimento de Lima, P., van den Puttelaar, R., Hahn, A. I., Harlass, M., Collier, N., Ozik, J., . . . Rutter, C. M., "Projected long-termeffects of colorectal cancer screening disruptions following the COVID-19 pandemic," eLife, 2023
  • Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Jonathan Lamb, Osonde Osoba, Jonathan Welburn, "Modeling America's racial wealth disparities: Mathematical models help chart pathways for closing racial wealth gaps," Notices of the American Mathematical Society, 2023
  • Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Robert Lempert, Raffaele Vardavas, Lawrence Baker, Jeanne Ringel, Carolyn M. Rutter, Jonathan Ozik, Nicholson Collier, "Reopening California: Seeking robust, non-Dominated COVID-19 exit strategies," PLoS ONE, 2021
  • Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Raffaele Vardavas, Lawrence Baker, Jeanne S. Ringel, Robert J. Lempert, Carolyn M. Rutter, Jonathan Ozik, Reopening Under Uncertainty: Stress-Testing California's COVID-19 Exit Strategy, RAND Corporation (PE-PEA1080-1), 2021
  • Raffaele Vardavas, Aaron Strong, Jennifer Bouey, Jonathan Welburn, Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Lawrence Baker, Keren Zhu, Michelle Priest, Lynn Hu, Jeanne S. Ringel, The Health and Economic Impacts of Nonpharmaceutical Interventions to Address COVID-19: A Decision Support Tool for State and Local Policymakers, RAND Corporation (TL-TLA173-1), 2020

