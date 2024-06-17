Characteristics of a Cost-Effective Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Screening
Identifies test performance and cost benchmarks that would make blood-based colorectal cancer screening as effective and cost-effective as established alternatives.
Associate Engineer (RAND Corporation), Professor of Policy Analysis (Pardee RAND Graduate School)
Pedro Nascimento de Lima is an associate engineer at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research focuses on using computational models to inform complex policy decisions, particularly in situations characterized by deep uncertainty. At RAND, Nascimento de Lima's research spans multiple domains, including pandemic response strategies, optimization of cancer screening recommendations, and policies to address racial wealth disparities in the United States.
Nascimento de Lima is the Membership Chair of the Society for Decision Making Under Deep Uncertainty, an international, interdisciplinary organization dedicated to developing robust solutions for highly uncertain policy challenges. Nascimento de Lima earned his Ph.D. in policy analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He also holds a B.S. and an M.S. in production engineering from Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos in Brazil.
Ph.D. in policy analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; M.Phil. in policy analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; M.S. in production engineering, UNISINOS - Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos, Brazil; B.S. in production engineering, UNISINOS - Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos, Brazil