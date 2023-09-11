RAND Social and Economic Well-Being

Building safe, healthy, and thriving communities

RAND Social and Economic Well-Being tackles some of the most critical challenges facing today’s policymakers: fostering healthy and resilient populations, economies, and environments; strengthening a fair and effective justice system; and ensuring that individuals and communities can address inequities and prosper.About us »

Informing the Agenda

RAND Social and Economic Well-Being works with the public and private sectors across disciplines to find and implement solutions to complex policy problems.

Tackling Big Ideas

Our cross-disciplinary research teams are working on community and institution-based solutions for critical issues:

  • Living a longer and better-quality life
  • Adapting to climate change
  • Ending persistent poverty and advancing economic competitiveness
  • Making technology work for communities
  • Building resilience to disasters (e.g., pandemics)
  • Improving access to justice
  • Reducing social isolation and loneliness
  • Stemming the tide of substance abuse
Cross-Cutting Expertise

A wide range of expertise gives us the tools and perspective to make connections to pursue deep systems analyses in key areas:

  • Leveraging localism and regionalism for innovative policy solutions
  • Balancing tradeoffs of regulation and deregulation
  • Establishing good governance and accountability
  • Reforming and strengthening civil society

Making a Difference

We are committed to not just being a leader in social and economic well-being research, but in ensuring that our work has a positive impact on the world.

  • An illustration of people from diverse racial backgrounds. Image by Lyubov Ivanova / Getty Images

    RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy

    RAND's Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy supports a portfolio of innovative, high-impact racial equity research and analysis, creates a clearinghouse to help coordinate related efforts, and collaborates with organizations dedicated to advancing racial equity.

  • An aerial view of Central Texas homes under water at Graveyard Point neighborhood community in the flood plain of Lake Travis, photo by RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

    RAND's History of Climate Research

    RAND researchers have a long history of shedding light on the social and economic implications of a changing climate, its impacts on the natural environment, and the challenges it poses to communities, regions, and our national security.

  • Aerial view of Santa Monica city and beach

    Measuring Wellbeing to Help Communities Thrive

    The city of Santa Monica wanted to incorporate wellbeing into city planning, policies, and programs. RAND researchers, as part of a team of experts, helped create a framework for measuring wellbeing and applying the findings to city planning.

Our cross-cutting research is housed in three programs:

  • Social and Behavioral Policy

    How do we actively promote policies, actions and behaviors that foster individual, family, household and social well-being?

    The Social and Behavioral Policy program advances solutions to improve the effectiveness of economic and social programs; support marital and family well-being; raise people out of poverty, improve the lives of older adults, populations living with disabilities, and their caregivers; and further the positive development of children, youth, and young adults. The program also develops and evaluates prevention and treatment programs to address substance use and abuse, mental health, active and independent living, and other factors that are critical for well-being. Learn more

