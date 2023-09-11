RAND Social and Economic Well-Being

How do we create conditions and environments that positively support health and well-being?

The Community Health and Environmental Policy program focuses on such topics as infrastructure, climate change, science and technology including commercial space policy, industrial policy, energy transitions, disaster response and resilience, community design, community health promotion, migration and population dynamics, transportation and broader environmental quality, as well as other policy concerns that are influenced by the natural and built environment, technology, and community organizations and institutions that affect well-being. Learn more about this program, which includes the RAND Climate Resilience Center and the Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles.