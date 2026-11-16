Addressing Vehicular Homelessness
A Study of Safe Parking LA
ResearchPublished Nov 16, 2026
This research was made possible by a generous grant from Safe Parking LA.
This report presents a descriptive analysis of Safe Parking LA (SPLA), an overnight parking program for individuals experiencing vehicular homelessness in Los Angeles County. The authors compare SPLA participants with the broader homeless population, examine relationships between receipt of SPLA’s wraparound services and housing destinations on program exit, and discuss SPLA’s operational costs relative to other interim housing providers.
A Study of Safe Parking LA
ResearchPublished Nov 16, 2026
This research was made possible by a generous grant from Safe Parking LA.
At $55 per space-night, Safe Parking LA is a relatively affordable shelter option, and many participants exit to permanent housing without ongoing subsidies.
More than 67,000 people experience homelessness on any given night in Los Angeles (LA) County, and a growing share live in cars, vans, or recreational vehicles. People experiencing vehicular homelessness tend to be employed and in the early stages of homelessness—yet targeted programs serving them remain understudied.
Safe Parking LA (SPLA) is a nonprofit that provides overnight parking and wraparound services to individuals and families living in their vehicles across LA County. RAND researchers evaluated SPLA to assess whom the program serves, what services it provides, and how those services relate to housing outcomes.
Participants are less likely to be chronically homeless and more likely to be employed than the broader homeless population.
Sixty-one percent of those who exit to permanent housing move to unsubsidized rentals or live with family or friends—requiring relatively modest support.
Housing planning, housing search and placement assistance, transportation support, and food assistance are all associated with higher rates of exit to permanent housing.
At an estimated $55 per space-night, SPLA’s costs are comparable to or lower than those of emergency shelters, bridge housing sites, and tiny home villages.
RAND researchers evaluated Safe Parking LA using program data on participant characteristics, services received, and housing outcomes. The research team developed four primary research questions in conjunction with SPLA staff, examining who participates in the program, what services are delivered, and how service use relates to exits to permanent housing. Cost data were analyzed to compare SPLA’s per-space-night costs with those of comparable shelter and housing interventions in LA County.
This research was supported by a generous grant from SPLA. This research was conducted by the RAND Housing Center within RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.
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