RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness

Research and Commentary
RAND's work has tackled some of the most pressing policy issues related to housing and homelessness. We've highlighted a sample of research and commentary below that address these topics.
Housing Supply
-
Exploring the Feasibility of Building a Housing Stock Tool to Address Homelessness in Los Angeles 2023
The authors describe the process of combining data from various agencies to develop a housing stock tool and discuss the context of their work from interviews conducted with relevant stakeholders.
-
Can Adaptive Reuse of Commercial Real Estate Address the Housing Crisis in Los Angeles? 2022
The authors estimate the number of residential units that could be produced through the adaptive reuse of underutilized commercial properties in the Los Angeles area and provide evidence on the financial feasibility of creating these units.
-
Transforming the Housing Choice Voucher System in California 2021
In this Perspective, the authors review the impact and shortcomings of the housing choice voucher (HCV) program and outline three pathways to transform the HCV system in California that could significantly reduce homelessness across the state.
-
The Effects of Project Labor Agreements on the Production of Affordable Housing 2021
Proposition HHH is a $1.2 billion bond fund for permanent supportive housing in Los Angeles. Evidence indicates that the inclusion of a project labor agreement affected both project size and construction costs of HHH-funded developments.
Homeless Services
-
Living Wages in Los Angeles County's Homeless Response Sector 2023
This report documents the challenges associated with not paying workers in the homeless response sector a living wage and highlights the potential impacts of higher pay for these workers.
-
Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Three Los Angeles Neighborhoods: An Annual Report from the Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey (LA LEADS) Project 2023
This report presents findings from a study of unsheltered homelessness in three areas of Los Angeles: Hollywood, Skid Row, and Venice. The results indicate growth in the number of Angelenos experiencing unsheltered homelessness over 2021 and 2022.
-
Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Three Los Angeles Neighborhoods: An Interim Report on the Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey (LA LEADS) Project 2022
The researchers present interim results from a longitudinal study in which they are conducting counts of unsheltered individuals in Los Angeles and surveying them on their demographics, history of homelessness, and housing needs and preferences.
-
Implementation and 12-Month Health Service Utilization and Cost Outcomes from a Managed Care Health Plan's Permanent Supportive Housing Program 2021
This report presents an implementation and outcome study of a permanent supportive housing program—including service utilization and associated costs review—operated by a not-for-profit Medicaid and Medicare managed care plan in Southern California.
-
The Relationship Between Quality of Housing and Quality of Life: Evidence from Permanent Supportive Housing 2021
This study describes a PSH program administered by a Medicaid managed care plan, serving individuals experiencing homelessness with complex medical histories, and outlines participants' perceptions on the relationship between quality of housing and QOL.
-
A Qualitative Evaluation of Housing for Health in Los Angeles County 2021
This study uses data from 14 qualitative interviews with senior leaders and nine focus groups with tenants and program staff to understand tenant experiences with permanent supportive housing programs, as they relate to care coordination.
-
Perceived Care Coordination Among Permanent Supportive Housing Participants: Evidence from a Managed Care Plan in the United States 2021
The study explored patient perceptions of care coordination in a permanent supportive housing program operated by a large health plan in Southern California.
-
Health Service Utilization and Cost Outcomes from a Permanent Supportive Housing Program: Evidence from a Managed Care Health Plan 2021
The authors assess the short-term effects of a permanent supportive housing (PSH) program—operated by a large not-for-profit managed care plan—in Southern California for adult enrollees experiencing homelessness who have chronic health conditions.
-
Not All Housing Is Created Equal: A Mixed Methods Analysis of the Well-Being of Adults in Permanent Supportive Housing in Los Angeles County 2020
Explores the relationship between living environment, subjective well-being and objective well-being outcomes, for a cohort of participants in the Housing for Health's Permanent Supportive Housing program in Los Angeles.
Criminal Justice
-
An Evaluation of Crime-Free Housing Policies 2023
The authors evaluate proponents' and critics' claims regarding the effects of crime-free housing policies (CFHPs), examine the implementation and enforcement of CFHPs, and assess how CFHPs affect the lived experiences of tenants in California.
-
Addressing Homelessness Among People With Justice Involvement: Los Angeles County's Just in Reach Pay for Success Demonstration Project 2023
This article provides an overview of the implementation and outcomes of Los Angeles County’s first Pay for Success (PFS) initiative.
-
A Los Angeles Supportive Housing Program Interrupted the Cycle Between Jail and Homelessness—and Largely Paid for Itself 2022
This brief examines a Los Angeles County initiative to provide long-term housing and supportive services as an alternative to jail for individuals with a history of homelessness and chronic behavioral or physical health conditions.
-
Supportive Housing for Sexual and Gender Minority Individuals With Criminal Justice Histories: Challenges and Opportunities Identified by Providers and Clients 2022
To explore the service needs of sexual and gender minority individuals, we interviewed providers and clients from eight supportive housing organizations working with SGM populations in L.A. County.
-
Examining Implementation of the Los Angeles County Office of Diversion and Reentry Supportive Housing Program 2021
The authors describe the implementation of the Office of Diversion and Reentry's Housing Program in Los Angeles County, a jail-based diversion program for those with mental health diagnoses.
-
Pima County Housing First Initiative: Final Evaluation Report Fall 2021 2021
The authors present the final evaluation of the Pima County Housing First Initiative, which offers permanent supportive housing and case management for individuals who are involved with the criminal justice system and have experienced homelessness.
-
Examining Implementation of the Los Angeles County Office of Diversion and Reentry Supportive Housing Program 2021
The authors describe the implementation of the Office of Diversion and Reentry's Housing Program in Los Angeles County, a jail-based diversion program for those with mental health diagnoses.
-
Breaking Barriers: A Rapid Rehousing and Employment Pilot Program for Adults on Probation in Los Angeles County: Evaluation Report 2020
This report presents early findings on the progress of the Breaking Barriers program, which provides Los Angeles County adults on probation with a time-limited housing subsidy, case management, and employment supports.
-
Los Angeles County Jails Could Divert More Individuals to Community-Based Mental Health Services 2020
Summarizes findings of a report in which researchers estimated the percentage of individuals with mental health disorders in Los Angeles County jails who could be diverted from traditional criminal justice processing to community-based care.
-
Estimating the Size of the Los Angeles County Jail Mental Health Population Appropriate for Release into Community Services 2020
Researchers studied the Los Angeles County jail mental health population to identify those who would likely be eligible for diversion based on legal and clinical factors with the aim of providing them with needed care and reducing recidivism.
-
Los Angeles County Office of Diversion and Reentry's Supportive Housing Program: A Study of Participants' Housing Stability and New Felony Convictions 2019
Los Angeles County is home to the largest jail system in the world and an acute homelessness problem. This report presents generally favorable early interim findings about an initiative that provides housing coupled with case management.
Special Populations
-
Reducing Tobacco Use Among Young People Experiencing Homelessness 2021
This manual contains an easy-to-use guide for service providers to deliver brief and inexpensive assistance to youth experiencing homelessness who want to stop using tobacco products.
-
Perceived Need and Receipt of Behavioral Health Services at Drop-In Centers Among Homeless Youth 2018
This survey of 273 homeless youth indicates that, despite one-third meeting criteria for behavioral health problems such as PTSD, depression, or substance use problems, only about half of those meeting criteria reported a need for services.
-
Recruitment and Retention of Homeless Youth in a Substance Use and HIV-risk Reduction Program 2017
Developing a series of strategies and tools to reach homeless youth makes it possible to conduct research with and provide outreach to this at-risk yet hard-to-reach population.
Technology
-
A Pilot Test of a Motivational Interviewing Social Network Intervention to Reduce Substance Use Among Housing First Residents 2018
Helping formerly homeless people identify members of their social network who trigger alcohol and other drug (AOD) use may motivate them to reduce high-risk AOD use in the transition to permanent housing.
-
A Computer-Assisted Motivational Social Network Intervention to Reduce Alcohol, Drug and HIV Risk Behaviors Among Housing First Residents 2016
This pilot study will assess whether coupling social network visualizations with motivational interviewing can help Housing First participants transition away from homelessness and high-risk behaviors, such as substance use and risky sexual activity.
-
Feasibility of a Computer-Assisted Social Network Motivational Interviewing Intervention for Substance Use and HIV Risk Behaviors for Housing First Residents 2016
A motivational interviewing approach that targets social networks to reduce risky behavior was found to be helpful in a focus group of residents and staff of Housing First, a permanent supportive housing organization for formerly homeless people.