RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness

The Center on Housing and Homelessness, launched as part of RAND’s Tomorrow Demands Today fundraising campaign, was developed to conduct rigorous research and fill critical evidence gaps that can advance solutions to the country’s housing and homelessness crises.

The center brings together interdisciplinary research teams, expert data collection, and diverse analytic methods to address the challenges of increasing housing affordability and better understanding and serving the needs of people experiencing housing instability and homelessness.