The RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy is a hub for generating inclusive, multi-sector policy ideas that center diverse cross-sections of people throughout every step, from research and analysis to dissemination and implementation.

We take a humanity-first, community-driven approach to equity research with the goal of creating meaningful policy and systemic change. We move from documenting disparities alone to research that can realize a more equitable society for all.

About the Center

The center was established in 2020 with funding from donor contributions and RAND's own resources.

It emerged from an effort by RAND to assess how policy analysis is designed, framed, executed, and translated, and the role of factors related to equity in policy.

Research Threads

Infrastructure Equity Building resilient communities through equity-centered infrastructure investments. Social Equity Promoting fairness, justice, and equity in the management of all institutions serving the public. Digital Equity Leveling the information technology playing field and narrowing the digital divide.

