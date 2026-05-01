Skill Development

Identifying training, curriculum, and skills required for employment success

Man and woman engineer industry worker wearing hard hat in factory, photo by eakgrungenerd/AdobeStock

Photo by eakgrungenerd/AdobeStock

Workers need to acquire relevant skills through education or experience to survive and thrive in the economy. Our work shows why and how employers, education and training institutions, and workers can collaborate to make skill acquisition a priority in a rapidly changing world.

Featured Insights

More Publications