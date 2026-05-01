Skill Development

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States Need a Roadmap for Credit for Prior Learning
How can state and system leaders expand opportunities for students to earn college credit for industry credentials, military training, work experience, and high school coursework?
Identifying training, curriculum, and skills required for employment success
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Workers need to acquire relevant skills through education or experience to survive and thrive in the economy. Our work shows why and how employers, education and training institutions, and workers can collaborate to make skill acquisition a priority in a rapidly changing world.