How States Align Postsecondary and Workforce Strategies
Examples and Trends from WIOA Plans
ResearchPublished Sep 9, 2026
The authors analyze all Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) plans submitted by U.S. states and territories for Program Years 2016–2027. They identify strategies across five domains: governance, information provision, connecting education to workforce systems, access to learner supports, and employer engagement. The report offers benchmarks for WIOA planners to strengthen cross-agency postsecondary and workforce policy integration.
Examples and Trends from WIOA Plans
ResearchPublished Sep 9, 2026
State policymakers want to align postsecondary education and workforce development systems, yet limited research systematically examines how states do so. This report presents a first-ever analysis of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) plans submitted by U.S. states and territories to the U.S. Department of Labor for Program Years 2016–2027. The authors organize state strategies across five domains: governance, information provision, connecting education to workforce systems, access to learner supports, and employer engagement.
Findings reveal that states generally comply with WIOA plan requirements: Nearly all WIOA plans emphasize career pathways, apprenticeships, and governance structures, and states broadly agree on using employer subsidies to support engagement and provide information to job seekers. More-distinctive strategies include providing incentives for intermediaries to sustain deeper workforce partnerships, attending to adult learner transitions, and offering novel credential options, such as community college baccalaureates.
These findings offer new evidence on peer-state practices for workforce development staff in federal and state agencies who are responsible for WIOA planning and for other state higher education agency staff who must coordinate with workforce agencies. State WIOA planners can benchmark their WIOA plans against these national patterns and find example strategies from other states in a separate annex that support opportunities to strengthen cross-agency planning as federal postsecondary and workforce policy become increasingly integrated.
This research was funded by the Strada Education Foundation and conducted by RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.
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