Center Team
For more information about the center, please contact the team at MCPC@rand.org.
Center Leadership
Center Staff
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Lisa Abraham
Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Lindsay Daugherty
Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Christine Mulhern
Employment Portfolio Manager; Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Benjamin K. Master
Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Éder M. Sousa
Computational Scientist and AI/Aerospace Engineer
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Tobias Sytsma
Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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George Zuo
Economist, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
Affiliated Staff
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Cristina Alvarez
Ph.D. Student, RAND School of Public Policy, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
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Shawn D. Bushway
Adjunct Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Susan M. Gates
Senior Economist, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Kate Giglio
Research Communications Analyst
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Gabriel W. Hassler
Associate Statistician, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Libby May
Head of Strategic Communications, RAND National Security Research Division
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Peter Nguyen
Policy Researcher
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Kelsey O'Hollaren
Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND, and Ph.D. Candidate, RAND School of Public Policy
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Brian Phillips
Policy Researcher
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Prateek Puri
Information Scientist
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Elizabeth D. Steiner
Senior Policy Researcher; Director, American Educator Panels; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Aaron Strong
Senior Economist, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Stephanie J. Walsh
Policy Analyst
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Linnea Warren May
Policy Researcher