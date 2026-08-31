Cristina Alvarez is a Ph.D. student at the RAND School of Public Policy and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. She holds an M.Phil. in policy analysis from the RAND School of Public Policy, and an M.Sc. in methods for public policy analysis and B.Sc. in public policy from the Center for Research and Teaching in Economics (CIDE) in Mexico.
At RAND, Alvarez has worked primarily within the EEI division on education research projects that use both quantitative and qualitative methods. Her work includes analyzing nationally representative surveys of school leaders and presenting findings to education stakeholders, supporting data collection and building student-level databases for school-based evaluations, and conducting longitudinal interviews with youth.
Prior to joining RAND, Alvarez served as a data analyst at the World Justice Project, where she collaborated with international teams to collect, process, and analyze data, generating insights into the effectiveness of justice systems worldwide.
Earlier, she contributed to the Program for Longitudinal Studies, Experiments, and Surveys (PANEL) at CIDE, where she conducted applied research focused on survey analysis, policy education, and impact evaluation.
Her research interests include educational policy evaluation, learning outcomes, educational technology and digital learning, workforce development, causal inference methodologies, and the automation of data processes.