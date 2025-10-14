Preparing the Workforce of the Future

The problem: As technology rapidly transforms the world of work—leading to both job creation and job displacement—it can be very risky for learners to invest in high-cost, long-term training paths. To ensure that such risks pay off, both learners and educational institutions need better information on what skills employers demand and which occupations risk obsolescence. At the same time, employers need better information about how to harness technology in their respective workplaces.

A multidisciplinary approach: Supporting the workforce of the future requires a complex understanding of emerging technologies, evolving jobs, and labor market dynamics.