Expanding Pathways to Economic Mobility

The problem: For decades, the path to the American middle class has been blocked or obscured for too many people. Stagnant wages, automation, and rapidly changing job skills mean fewer Americans can count on going from high school to a well-paying job. Federal tax and spending decisions shape family budgets and the economy, but it is hard to see how those decisions will affect real people, businesses, and communities.

Evidence for opportunity: RAND helps workers, employers, and policymakers build better paths to sustainable work, and helps leaders see how policy choices reach households and communities. Our work includes: