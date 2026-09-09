Expanding Pathways to Economic Mobility
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The problem: For decades, the path to the American middle class has been blocked or obscured for too many people. Stagnant wages, automation, and rapidly changing job skills mean fewer Americans can count on going from high school to a well-paying job. Federal tax and spending decisions shape family budgets and the economy, but it is hard to see how those decisions will affect real people, businesses, and communities.
Evidence for opportunity: RAND helps workers, employers, and policymakers build better paths to sustainable work, and helps leaders see how policy choices reach households and communities. Our work includes:
- Skill development and middle-class pathways: The RAND Lowy Family Middle-Class Pathways Center studies how workers, employers, and education and training institutions can make skill acquisition a priority in a changing economy. It also examines how states align postsecondary education with workforce strategies and how veterans fare in the civilian labor market.
- Entrepreneurship and workplace technology: The Center also examines how policy can support or hinder entrepreneurial success, and how workers, firms, and policymakers can prepare for the effects of new technologies.
- Hiring and opportunity: RAND research shows that the vast majority of people with a criminal conviction do not reoffend, which challenges myths that keep employers from considering a productive pool of workers.
- Federal policy and family budgets: The RAND von Furstenberg Family Budget Model Initiative builds open, transparent tools that map the U.S. tax code and trace federal spending contract by contract. They also forecast the costs and risks of proposed legislation. The goal is to show how federal decisions affect people city by city and household by household. Recent RAND work examines how to rebalance the tax code so that it does not overly incentivize employers to replace workers with AI.